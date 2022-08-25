AHRC Nassau debuts new day program for Long Islanders with disabilities

A new program for those with disabilities is headed to Brookville.

AHRC Nassau today unveiled its new Wheatley Farms and Arts Center.

The 3.5-acre space will include a swimming pool, stables, clubhouse, equestrian exercise rink and outdoor gardens.

The center also features a climate-controlled farmhouse that will offer a fully equipped country kitchen.

Officials tell News 12 the new program will be vital to giving those with disabilities the opportunity to participate in everyday activities.