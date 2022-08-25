Read full article on original website
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of Two People in LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, faces a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter, police said Friday. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was booked on two counts of...
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman
A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Stolen Vehicle at Compton DUI Checkpoint
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Santa Fe Avenue and Auto Drive South began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of...
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery
A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said. The gunshot victim, taken to...
Juvenile Arrested In Long Beach Shooting Back In July
A boy has been arrested in the attempted murder of a teenage woman back in July, Long Beach police announced Friday. The juvenile, a resident of Signal Hill whose name was not released because of his age, was being held without bail, police said. The attack took place around 11:45...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
Person Killed In Fiery Santa Clarita Crash
A person died Sunday in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita. The crash at 29889 San Francisquito Canyon Road happened around 4:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire but one person died in the accident, the CHP reported. It was unclear how many people were in the vehicle.
Corona Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland
A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that speed could be...
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
Downey Man Faces Federal Charges in Girl’s Fentanyl Death
A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal officials said Friday.
CHP: Motorist Fired at Vehicle During Road Rage Confrontation on I-15
A 26-year-old motorist suspected of shooting at the driver and passenger of another vehicle during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion...
