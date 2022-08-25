ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Police: Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at East Brook Mall in Mansfield

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The Connecticut State Police arrested a New London man for allegedly exposing himself in the parking lot of the East Brook Mall in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the mall for a report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man was allegedly nude from the waist down sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open, exposing himself to the public.

Police were then notified that the suspect was exiting the parking lot in a white van. Troopers located a van matching the description on North Frontage Road and pulled the van over on High Street, according to state police.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Dante Moore, was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

He was later released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Sept. 13.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury

One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say a male an female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots. “I did hear...
EAST GRANBY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, MA
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New London, CT
Crime & Safety
NECN

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
VERNON, CT
msn.com

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Rockville Superior Court#Tribune Content Agency
msn.com

Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son

Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Register Citizen

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
msn.com

Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police

A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic. This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive. Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Derby Police: Body is Hoffenberg

Police in Derby says the body found in a city apartment this week as that of Steven Hoffenberg. The 77-year-old onetime associate of Jeffrey Epstein was found Tuesday night in a Mount Pleasent Street apartment during a welfare check.
DERBY, CT
longisland.com

Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide

Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest

FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia

A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy