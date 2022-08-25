The Athletic, TechSideline, Sports Illustrated, Sons of Saturday, and VTScoop have partnered together to give the ultimate 2022 Virginia Tech Football Season Predictions. Andy Bitter (The Athletic), David Cunningham (TechSideline), Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated), Pat Finn, Billy Ray Mitchell, Grayson Wimbish (Sons of Saturday), Evan G. Watkins, Doug Bowman, Andrew Alix & Matej Sis (VTScoop) were given the entire schedule for Virginia Tech's 2022 season and asked to project whether the Hokies would win or lose each game. Additionally, all the members above have provided their perspective on how the upcoming season will play out.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO