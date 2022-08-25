ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Virginia Tech Hokies Football Communal Season Predictions

The Athletic, TechSideline, Sports Illustrated, Sons of Saturday, and VTScoop have partnered together to give the ultimate 2022 Virginia Tech Football Season Predictions. Andy Bitter (The Athletic), David Cunningham (TechSideline), Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated), Pat Finn, Billy Ray Mitchell, Grayson Wimbish (Sons of Saturday), Evan G. Watkins, Doug Bowman, Andrew Alix & Matej Sis (VTScoop) were given the entire schedule for Virginia Tech's 2022 season and asked to project whether the Hokies would win or lose each game. Additionally, all the members above have provided their perspective on how the upcoming season will play out.
It’s back! We saw the Lunch Pail walk off the field with Bud at the beginning of the 2019 Wake Forest game. We had hoped the attitude hadn’t gone away, but it’s undeniable that after that game, the defense had its serious ups and downs - where too many downs were recorded.
