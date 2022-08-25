Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech Football: Jadan Blue wants to be "heavily involved in everything"
During the offseason, Virginia Tech received some much-needed help at the wide receiver position when they landed the commitment of Temple transfer Jadan Blue. Through four seasons at Temple, Blue recorded 1,662 yards receiving and ten touchdowns. 1,067 receiving yards came during the 2019 season. Shortly after arriving in Blacksburg,...
From Running Back To Wide Reciever, From The Track To The Gridiron, Cole Beck Ready For A Second Try With Virginia Tech Football
Suiting up locally at Blacksburg High School just a little bit under five years ago, Virginia Tech wide receiver Cole Beck always dreamed of continuing to play in his hometown for the Hokies. A former prized three-star recruit for the Bruins in the Class of 2018, Beck ultimately favored staying...
2022 Virginia Tech Hokies Football Communal Season Predictions
The Athletic, TechSideline, Sports Illustrated, Sons of Saturday, and VTScoop have partnered together to give the ultimate 2022 Virginia Tech Football Season Predictions. Andy Bitter (The Athletic), David Cunningham (TechSideline), Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated), Pat Finn, Billy Ray Mitchell, Grayson Wimbish (Sons of Saturday), Evan G. Watkins, Doug Bowman, Andrew Alix & Matej Sis (VTScoop) were given the entire schedule for Virginia Tech's 2022 season and asked to project whether the Hokies would win or lose each game. Additionally, all the members above have provided their perspective on how the upcoming season will play out.
Virginia Tech Hokie Sports News and Updates from Gobbler Country
It’s back! We saw the Lunch Pail walk off the field with Bud at the beginning of the 2019 Wake Forest game. We had hoped the attitude hadn’t gone away, but it’s undeniable that after that game, the defense had its serious ups and downs - where too many downs were recorded.
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Giles at Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles Spartans and the Blacksburg Bruins hooked up in their annual opening game. Giles wins over Blacksburg 35-14 Friday night at Bill Brown Stadium.
Charlie Sumner: Dublin’s Forgotten Hero
I want to give one Pulaski County football legend, perhaps the most accomplished football player/coach in the history of our county, some due recognition. But today, his story, and even his name, is widely forgotten. His name was Charlie Sumner. Sumner, who graduated in the spring of 1950, had been...
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
Summer heat and humidity lingers before a front triggers a pattern shift
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re in the dying days of August, but it’s feeling more like July outside! We’ll once again deal with summery heat and humidity to wrap up the weekend. Look for temperatures to go from the 60s to the 80s by afternoon. A couple of spots may touch 90 degrees.
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday August 27, 2022
NCZ001>004-018>020-VAZ009>018-022-023-032>034-043-280815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Smyth-Bland- Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Roanoke- Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Henry- 407 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, south central Virginia, southwest. Virginia and west central Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may produce heavy rain, possibly. leading to...
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
Pulaski County Flea Market coming Sept. 17-18
Don’t miss the giant Pulaski County Flea Market, Sept. 17-18, sponsored by the Dublin Lions Club.
Town of Dublin lists Labor Day schedule
Dublin Town Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th. Garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, September 5th will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6th.
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
HVAC units delayed for two elementary schools
As fall sets in, the cafeterias at Franklin County’s Glade Hill and Sontag elementary schools will still be waiting on new heat and air conditioning units. The schools’ old HVAC units — which were original to the buildings — were removed over the summer as part of cafeteria renovations.
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
I-81 South in Roanoke County reopens after fatal tractor trailer crash Sunday morning
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Interstate 81 southbound reopened Sunday afternoon after an hours long closure due to a fatal crash. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at MM 135.5. Virginia State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in the median and the driver was trapped inside. VSP identifies the driver...
