Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' already deep running back room has gotten that much deeper. Emeka Megwa has transferred from Washington to Oklahoma, as revealed on his Instagram Friday. Megwa is also in the University of Oklahoma student database. So, this marks somewhat of a surprising addition for the...
When Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator at Clemson he had the ultimate defensive chess piece in Isaiah Simmons – a unicorn of sorts that could play linebacker, safety, nickel corner and even defensive end. The odds of Venables finding an exact replica of Simmons are pretty slim, but...
