In Berkeley, aesthetics abound. For those who may not know, an aesthetic refers to the way you present yourself to the world. You may have heard of dark academia, cottage core or other aesthetics that follow certain color palettes or carefully cultivated fashion senses. In a diverse school with students from all over the world with different backgrounds, styles, tastes and interests, it can be overwhelming to find your niche. Luckily, there are many ways to discover what Berkeley-esque aesthetic you might call your own by asking yourself the following questions:

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO