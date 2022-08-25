Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
The Backseat Lovers talk Outside Lands, spontaneous jams
Gathered behind the Sutro Stage, The Backseat Lovers stood in a loose semicircle, a cloud of smoke hanging over the verdant green. Swapping subtle smiles in the afternoon shade, they appeared casually cool, a reflection of the folksy indie-rock for which they’re known. Soon, the band would enliven the...
Daily Californian
‘Connected to my roots’: Local cultural center hosts Afro-Colombian music, history workshops
Along Shattuck Avenue, near the border between Berkeley and Oakland, a colorful mural can be seen honoring the resilience of folk singers, activists and allies who endured the Chilean military coup of 1973. The mural — titled “Song of Unity” — was painted three years after the establishment of La...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s feathered friends frolic in fluff, foster community
While the COVID-19 pandemic made many feel as if time had stopped in its tracks, the UC Berkeley peregrine falcons were an example for many that life goes on. Since 2017, campus’s falcon family has nested atop the Campanile, looking down on thousands of students, faculty, staff and passersby making their way across campus. However, similar to how they seemingly keep watch over Berkeley grounds, thousands of avid falcon fans have kept watch over them, building a community stretching across the country.
Daily Californian
4 ways to discover your own unique UC Berkeley aesthetic
In Berkeley, aesthetics abound. For those who may not know, an aesthetic refers to the way you present yourself to the world. You may have heard of dark academia, cottage core or other aesthetics that follow certain color palettes or carefully cultivated fashion senses. In a diverse school with students from all over the world with different backgrounds, styles, tastes and interests, it can be overwhelming to find your niche. Luckily, there are many ways to discover what Berkeley-esque aesthetic you might call your own by asking yourself the following questions:
Daily Californian
Finding your home
At face value, a “normal” college experience is often defined by friend groups, classes, majors and maybe even extracurriculars. But for me, like many other commuter students, where I live became the number one defining characteristic of my college experience. As an only child, I’m quite close to...
Daily Californian
Anxiety in Waves
It’s such a bittersweet feeling to reminisce and ponder about the moments before the tide rolled in. I’m packing up my luggage a quarter past midnight, while listening to a “Lady Bird”-inspired playlist I found on Spotify while sitting in the center of my childhood bedroom. I was feeling oddly out of place between the four walls I grew up in. Around me are littered objects and memories of the past in a disarray.
Daily Californian
Goddess of wisdom: Photographing UC Berkeley’s libraries
To pass beneath the stern face of Athena, goddess of wisdom, peering down from atop the north entrance to Doe Library is to enter a temple to the truth born from coexisting contradictions: sciences and humanities, objectivity and subjectivity, form and function. Awe and wonder perhaps best describe the feeling...
Daily Californian
Reflections from a sophomore: What I learned from my 1st year at Cal
Considering it’s only my second year, It might seem a little early to begin reflecting on how much I’ve changed since I began my journey at UC Berkeley. That said, I firmly believe that I’ve grown more in just one year than I did in my first 18 put together. Between the numerous new faces and names I had to memorize to scrambling to find out what my housing situation would look like this year, I, along with many other freshmen, dealt with unprecedented levels of uncertainty.
Daily Californian
Journey to acceptance
It took me two years to read my UC Berkeley acceptance letter. Two years to get past the initial “Congratulations,” a simple greeting that for so long felt unreal and undeserved. Of course it was exciting at first, but my pride quickly dissipated. As I refolded the letter and placed it back in the envelope, I convinced myself that I had slid through a crack in the system — that my student ID and CalCentral account were the result of a mistake.
Daily Californian
My Berkeley mosaic
Gazing upon the Golden Gate Bridge through a misty frame of fog, my eyes beheld a radiant sun and clement breeze beckoning me to campus. I will never forget the fusion of intimidation and excitement I felt my first time visiting UC Berkeley with my family back in elementary school.
Daily Californian
Students, professors reflect on UC Berkeley’s largest classes
Coupled with the waves of excitement, anticipation and hope of a new school year, UC Berkeley’s infamous large-size courses await new and returning students. Campus sophomore Ansh Vashisth described his first impressions in large classes, such as CS 61A, Data 8 and Physics 5A, as humbling. While sitting in lecture halls that house hundreds of students, Vashisth recalled being surrounded by individuals all at unique points in their learning.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm
While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
Daily Californian
How to get involved in undergraduate research at Berkeley
Getting involved in research at UC Berkeley can be an exciting yet daunting prospect as a new student, but there are many avenues available to help along the journey. UC Berkeley is one of the largest research universities in the U.S., as well as the world. Campus uses its research funding to facilitate 35 core facilities across several departments in STEM fields, as well as funding projects towards the individual research goals of its many distinguished faculty.
