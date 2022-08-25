ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
The Independent

8 ways to feel less stressed in 10 minutes or less, from mindfulness to adult tantrums

Stress can stem from many sources, whether it’s at work, at home, while travelling, looking after family or dealing with relationship problems, we all know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed and need a time out.According to Life Works latest Mental Health Index, 48% of employed adults say work is their primary source of stress, and it impacts them in a variety of ways: 30% are unable to relax, 29% have difficulty sleeping, while 24% have experienced emotional changes.While it’s important to recognise chronic stress and take steps to address those triggers, sometimes what you really need are speedy ways...
Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO

The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
Statins may be used to treat primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) associated with lower ABCA1 expression

Glaucoma is an irreversible blinding eye disease characterized by progressive ganglion cell death. To date, IOP control has been almost the only clinical option for the treatment of POAG. However, visual field damage continues to progress after lowering IOP in most patients, suggesting the existence of more complex pathogenic mechanisms in glaucoma.
New evidence of link between ICU stays, development of dementia

ICU stays may be associated with a higher risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by researchers at RUSH. Researchers found that hospitalization in intensive care units was associated with double the risk of dementia compared with those who did not experience ICU hospitalization. The findings were presented...
Scientists zero in on antibodies capable of neutralizing HIV

More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are shedding new light on how defenses are mounted against the virus, discoveries that may eventually lead to a neutralizing antibody that stops the virus before it becomes an immune-crippling menace. In a series of new experiments, researchers at the Ragon...
Are some people genetically predisposed to alcohol use disorder?

And what makes some people more likely to suffer from alcohol use disorder, others less?. These questions have been top of mind for researchers who study the effects of alcohol on the human body. One of them is Henry R. Kranzler, a psychiatry professor and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing

A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
Pediatric COVID-19 testing study finds school-aged children can self-swab

A new study that could have immediate implications for COVID-19 testing in schools found that with age-appropriate instructions, school-aged children can successfully use a nasal swab to obtain their own COVID-19 test specimen. The study provides data to support recommendations regarding self-swabbing that can be implemented by schools and in other settings where children undergo COVID-19 testing.
Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system's complex defense...
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report 'moral distress' during COVID-19 pandemic

The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
Half of moms of kids with autism have high depressive symptoms

About 50% of all mothers of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had elevated levels of depressive symptoms over 18 months, while rates were much lower (6% to 13.6%) for mothers with neurotypical children in the same period, UCSF researchers report in a new study published August 26 in Family Process.
Next-generation neural probe leads to expanded understanding of the brain

A newly developed neural probe with an unprecedented number of micro-LEDs and recording sites integrated on the same neural device is enabling neuroscientists to gain new knowledge into how the brain operates. The 128 μLEDs and 256 recording electrodes on the hectoSTAR probe allow neuroscientists to track interactions across different regions of the brain.
