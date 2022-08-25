A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.

