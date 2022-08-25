ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
WSMV

Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
WSMV

MNPS board approves AP equity program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Board of Education took a step forward at bringing more equity into advanced placement classes during their meeting earlier this week. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said they have already made progress in placing at least one gifted and talented teacher in every...
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
WSMV

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
WATE

‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
WSMV

Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
WSMV

Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
msn.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
z975.com

Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?

A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
WSMV

New app helps parents find childcare options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late. Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
