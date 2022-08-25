Read full article on original website
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
WSMV
Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
WSMV
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
WSMV
MNPS board approves AP equity program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Board of Education took a step forward at bringing more equity into advanced placement classes during their meeting earlier this week. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said they have already made progress in placing at least one gifted and talented teacher in every...
Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban
New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
WSMV
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law
Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
WATE
‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
WSMV
Former TN law enforcement officer sentenced for federal civil rights offenses
ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee law enforcement officer was sentenced Friday to 72 months in prison after being convicted of using excessive force against an arrestee, C.G., on two occasions. According to court documents, during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, 61-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean while he was the Chief...
WSMV
Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
msn.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
z975.com
Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?
A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
WSMV
New app helps parents find childcare options
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late. Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
