ScHoolboy Q And Tiger Woods Star In New PGA Tour 2K23 Trailer: Watch

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago

2K has announced the release dates for its forthcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game, which will feature golf legend Tiger Woods as the cover star of the latest installment in the popular franchise.

An accompanying trailer for the game has also been unveiled and includes cameos from various celebrities, including rap star ScHoolboy Q . The commercial begins with the rapper kneeling beside a golf cart while cleaning one of its tires. The TDE star declares, “Let’s switch things up” before making his second appearance moments later. “Yeah, it’s true. We bring flavor to the game,” he says as he strolls through an upscale estate. The short teaser ends with Tiger Woods welcoming gamers to the leaderboard while sitting on a throne of golf clubs .

ScHoolboy Q’s guest spot in the PGA Tour 2K23 trailer is the latest step in his foray into the golfing world, as the rapper began expressing his interest in the sport in 2019, which stemmed from Q winning an impromptu wager made against a friend.

“It was a bet,” the “THat Part” creator told Gold Digest at the time. “We were in the studio, and my boy started talking crazy. He’s a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf’s too hard for me. [He] bets me 10 grand that I can’t make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I’d heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds, I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over.”

Q also acknowledged that golf has become a pastime that brings him peace and has helped assist him in his personal growth. “Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf,” he admitted. I got into it, and it changed my mental. It let me learn myself as a person.”

In addition to making his first appearance on a PGA Tour video game cover in 2014 and being a playable character, Woods has also been tapped as the Executive Director and collaborated with the 2K development team during the game’s creation.

Earlier this year, Woods made headlines after reaching billionaire status , joining a short-list of athletes to have achieved that feat. The Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions of PGA Tour 2K23 will be available for purchase on Oct. 11, while the standard edition of the game will be released days later on Oct. 14.

Watch the PGA Tour 2K23 trailer below.

