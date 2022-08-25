ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Trip Close to Home: The MoMath museum in Manhattan

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 is taking a trip to MoMath: the National Museum of Mathematics to see how they're changing the game on learning math.

When we think of math, the word "fun" might not come to mind. But with the hands-on activities and programs at MoMath, visitors may just change their mind.

Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, its doors and galleries are open to everyone from the ages of 2 to 102.

Executive director and CEO Cindy Lawrence says the museum is a great way for families and their children to connect and make math an enjoyable subject. She says the activities may not be what you think.

"When you walk in the building, you should expect the unexpected."

The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free for children under 2.

Bronx Ghanian church celebrates the life of slain Bronx taxi driver

An Allerton church celebrated Saturday the life of Kutin Gyimah, the Bronx cab driver was killed while dropping off fare evaders in Queens two weeks ago. Mourners at the Ghana United Methodist Church showed how much Gyimah was cared for and how much he impacted the church and community. Gyimah’s...
