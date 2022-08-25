ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee domestic assault case against Michelle Branch has been dismissed

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The Tennessee domestic assault case involving singer Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has been dismissed.

Judge Gale Robinson dismissed the misdemeanor case against the "Everywhere" singer-songwriter on Wednesday at the request of the state, according to online court records for the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk.

The reason for the dismissal was listed as "settlement," but no additional details were made available. No restitution or court costs were incurred as a result of the dispute.

William Taylor Ramsey, an attorney listed for the case, did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times' request for further comment.

The dismissal comes amid Branch's contentious split from Carney. Branch, 39, officially filed for divorce from the drummer, 42, after about three years of marriage and mere days after she accused him of infidelity.

Branch had accused Carney in a since-deleted tweet of cheating on her while she was home with their newborn daughter. Hours later, on Aug. 11, she was arrested after Nashville police were called to the couple’s home for a possible domestic disturbance, according to an affidavit in the case obtained by The Times.

The "All You Wanted" singer told law enforcement that she and Carney were "having marital issues and had been arguing,” according to the criminal court affidavit. Their argument escalated and Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one to two times.” Carney was also interviewed by law enforcement officials and said that Branch had slapped him, but he did not have any visible injuries, the affidavit said.

Branch was released on a $1,000 bond and modified 12-hour hold because she was breastfeeding their infant.

She filed for divorce on Aug. 12 citing “irreconcilable differences” and the documents stated that "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife," People reported.

The musician also asked for child support and primary custody of their two children: daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months, and son Rhys James, 4. Branch said she will allow Carney to have “reasonable parenting” time with the kids. She also asked for him to pay both of their legal fees. (The singer also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from her 11-year marriage to bass player Teddy Landau. She and Landau finalized their split in 2015.)

Carney, who co-wrote and co-produced Branch's 2017 pop-rock album "Hopeless Romantic," is currently on the Dropout Boogie tour with the Black Keys. Branch is set to release her next album, “The Trouble With Fever,” on Sept. 16 and shared the track list Tuesday on Instagram. She's also slated to kick off a tour to promote the album on Sept. 15.

