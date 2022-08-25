ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Chet Holmgren’s Injury Is a Big Bummer

By SI Staff
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iagyp_0hV87J6F00

The Thunder rookie will miss the NBA season after suffering a foot injury. The Crossover staff reacts.

The Thunder announced that No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 NBA season due to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. The injury occurred in a pro-am game in Seattle. The Crossover staff offer their initial reactions to the news, players playing in pro-ams and the Thunder’s long-term outlook .

What is your initial reaction to Holmgren’s injury?

Chris Herring: Is there an appropriate reaction to have other than to say it sucks and that it’s incredibly unfortunate? This is the entire reason teams pull their youngsters one or two games into summer league: to limit the risk in games that don’t matter. So it’s brutal to know that Chet will now miss the entire season due to one in a pro-am pickup game.

Robin Lundberg: My reaction is that it is a bummer. I think we all were looking forward to see what Chet could do in the NBA, especially after his scintillating Summer League debut. There had already been a lot of discourse around him because of his unique profile but unfortunately everyone will have to wait to see him in a real game.

Rohan Nadkarni: It’s a bummer, but not the end of the world for Chet. We’ve now seen multiple players (Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson) return from rookie-year maladies and eventually reach All-Star form. Obviously there will always be concerns with big men and foot injuries. Yet Holmgren wasn’t expected to come in and be the savior for OKC in his rookie season. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that once Holmgren recovers from the injury, he’ll have more time ahead of next season to get his body in better shape for the rigors of NBA basketball. Some extra months to ramp up probably can’t hurt.

Bishop: Is Chet Holmgren the Future of Basketball?

Michael Shapiro: Holmgren's injury is, well, a bummer. Perhaps Oklahoma City was prepared for another tankathon in 2022–23, but the potential of a Holmgren–Josh Giddey connection made the Thunder a sneaky League Pass option entering the season. Holmgren delivered plenty of highlight-reel moments in Summer League, and even as he faced a difficult adjustment to the professional game, simply watching a player with his blend of size and skill was expected to be a small delight of the upcoming year. We'll now have to wait at least 12 months to see Holmgren on a professional floor, making this a year of effective purgatory in Oklahoma City.

Jeremy Woo: Obviously, big bummer. Holmgren looked ready to roll at Summer League. He's been healthy through his career at this point, but you have to hope this isn't the start of a pattern or a chain of future issues and that things don't compound. I wouldn’t connect this to issues about his body type or lack of strength, but I do think we have to be wary sometimes with foot injuries in guys that size who play on the perimeter quite a bit. There’s not really anything to draw from this other than that we’ll have to wait to find out exactly what he can do in the NBA.

The Thunder rookie will miss the NBA season after suffering a foot injury.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Should the NBA ban players from playing in Pro-Ams?

Herring: No. At the same time, I would fully understand the idea of teams stepping in and strongly, strongly encouraging their players not to participate in them. The games are extremely fun to watch, and give the NBA a shot of adrenaline during times we might not otherwise being paying attention to it. But the risk is always there. If it hadn’t been Chet’s foot, it could have been something else later that day in Seattle; particularly if they’d kept playing on a court with that much condensation.

Lundberg: Banning players from pro-am seems extreme. The best talents love playing, and pickup games can be just as intense. Chet’s injury could’ve happened at any time on any floor, so seeking something to blame seems fruitless to me.

Nadkarni: Definitely not. You can’t keep players hermetically sealed in the offseason. And if they can’t play basketball, how are they supposed to get better at it? There’s a risk of injury any time a player trains, works out or plays basketball. At the same time, they’re expected to be in world-class shape for Game 1 of the season. It’s deeply unfortunate Chet is going to miss a whole season. You ultimately still can’t stop basketball players from playing basketball.

Shapiro: There is some credence to teams limiting injury exposure during the offseason, but it's hard to envision any scenario in which players are barred from one of the sports time-honored traditions. Summer runs have become a right of passage for young players in recent years, and while Holmgren's injury is disappointing, couldn't the same thing have happened in a private gym? Attributing this incident to the pro-am circuit isn't quite fair.

Woo: I personally don't think so, just because it's pretty hard to tell basketball players not to play basketball in the offseason. Injuries like this can happen behind closed doors just as easily as on camera. I think it kind of falls on teams to dictate their preferences to their own guys as far as offseason activity, but injuries like this could happen in any number of ways, and frankly, pro-am games aren't always highly intense and vary widely. I don't think the setting is the issue.

Does this affect your long-term outlook for the Thunder?

Herring: It honestly might. Anyone who takes one look at Holmgren naturally would worry about how a body like his would hold up over time. The guy has incredible skill—the perimeter shooting, the length at the basket, the ability off the bounce—but there were always bound to be more durability questions about him than other prospects because of how tall and skinny he is. If he isn’t a consistent piece for OKC, you’d have to feel a lot worse about the team’s long-term outlook. All that said, it makes them even less competitive in a year that could be beneficial for a coveted top pick in the 2023 draft.

Still: This news is utterly brutal for Holmgren and the Thunder, who likely would have been in the running for that top pick without an injury like this one.

Lundberg: That all depends on how Chet bounces back. I’m a believer in his ability, but with his frame my chief concern was injury. So it isn’t exactly reassuring that he is hurt so early. Hopefully it is just a bump in the road, and if that is the case it doesn’t really alter the path for the Thunder who are playing the long game, anyway.

Nadkarni: The Thunder should be fine. I’m not going to claim they are happy, but a Chet injury does give them another year to tank and enter the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. It’s not dissimilar to the Process Sixers (in fact it’s very much alike) and ultimately OKC’s long-term goals—such as draft and extend a bunch of young star talent—are still on the table. Though I feel for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who deserves to have his talents showcased on a team actually trying to win, the Thunder are still on a pretty good long-term path, provided they can add another high-end lottery talent next summer.

Shapiro: Holmgren’s injury is the latest example of the fragility at play when a team enters an extended rebuild. Going from the depths of the lottery back to the postseason requires both lottery luck and a smooth development timeline for young players, both of which are anything but guarantees. But I'm still bullish on the Thunder’s long-term outlook. Oklahoma City could very well be in an enviable spot in a year, pairing its current young core with prized prospects Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. Playing the long game here remains the sensible play, even with the roadblock provided by Thursday‘s unfortunate news.

Woo: Not really. You have to hope Chet will use the time off not only to rehab, but to strengthen other areas of his body and eventually his skill set. No matter how high-profile a player you are, losing a year of development to injury is never great, and it's an added bummer for Oklahoma City that they'll have to wait to see how he meshes with the other guys they're building around. However, the other consequence of this is that any attempt at bottoming out for another top draft pick is probably made easier by Holmgren's absence. So while this is very much not a good thing, it's very hard to say what it will actually mean for the franchise in the long run.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Russell Westbrook's Future

Patrick Beverley was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers which is a very interesting choice by the team when you consider how Beverley had an ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook. While Beverley is putting the feud behind him, that doesn't mean Russ is going to feel the same. In fact, some believe Russ is going to be slighted by this, especially since the two players effectively play the same position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Robin Lundberg
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisfranc Injury#Nba Draft#Summer League
ClutchPoints

Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Guard Outraged At FIBA Referees For Only Awarding Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Throws For Greece In Game Against Serbia: "How Many Games Are There Where Only One Player Shoots Free Throws From A Team?"

Basketball fans around the world are counting the days down until NBA training camp starts, and we can finally say the 2022-23 season has started. However, we are still a month away from that being a fact and just under 2 months away from an actual NBA game. However, there is a lot of high quality basketball being played internationally right now.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."

Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

92K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy