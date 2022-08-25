Judith “Judy” Bertram Hall, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born October 14, 1945 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late William “Billy” Bertram and Mary Emma Bertram. Judy was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and attended Western Kentucky University. During her time at WKU, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and obtained a bachelor’s degree in education. She found a love for pageants after being crowned Miss Temple Hill and later became Miss Farmer’s RECC 1963. Judy retired from Austin Tracy Elementary in the Barren County School District. She loved her children, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working puzzles. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and a former member of Alpha Xi Sorority in Hazard, Kentucky.

