Judy Hall
Judith “Judy” Bertram Hall, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born October 14, 1945 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late William “Billy” Bertram and Mary Emma Bertram. Judy was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and attended Western Kentucky University. During her time at WKU, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and obtained a bachelor’s degree in education. She found a love for pageants after being crowned Miss Temple Hill and later became Miss Farmer’s RECC 1963. Judy retired from Austin Tracy Elementary in the Barren County School District. She loved her children, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working puzzles. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and a former member of Alpha Xi Sorority in Hazard, Kentucky.
Howard Raymond “Doc” Huff
Howard Raymond “Doc” Huff, 92, of Center, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1930, in Center to the late Joseph and Bessie Matney Huff. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Bill and Earl Huff, sister Maydell Bowman, grandson Joshua Gentry, and a sister-in-law Lernora Huff.
Mary “Louise” Furlong
Mary “Louise” Furlong, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. She was born April 3, 1927 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Robert “Bob” Story and Myrtle Witty Story. Louise was a homemaker and was a graduate of Hiseville High School. She was a longtime member of New Salem Methodist Church and served as Church Treasurer for over 40 years.
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Rita Phyllis Rattliff Paxton
Rita Phyllis Rattliff Paxton of Summersville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ruby Alton Ratliff and Mary Chaudoin Rattliff, was born on Saturday, March 2, 1946 in Green County and departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. She was 76 years, 5 months, and 23 days of age.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Sports for Friday, August 26, 2022
IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT, GLASGOW TRIES TO GET TO 2-0 ON THE YEAR WHEN THEY WELCOME THE RUSSELLVILLE PANTHERS TO HANK ROYSE STADIUM. THE SCOTTIES DOMINATED JOHN HARDIN IN LAST WEEK’S SEASON OPENER WHILE RUSSELLVILLE FELL ON THE ROAD AT BUTLER COUNTY. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
Lakers fall to Somerset, move to 1-1 on the season
Russell County Laker Sports stories online at Lakercountry.com are brought to you by Adam Ellis, Northwestern Mutual Managing Director. The Russell County Laker Football team fell to the Somerset Briar Jumpers by a score of 41-24 Friday night at Finley Field. With the loss, the Lakers move to 1-1 on...
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
