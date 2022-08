Down 1-0 halfway through the first half, No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer struggled to put the ball in the net, despite firing off five shots. When it seemed like there was a brick wall in front of the goal, redshirt sophomore midfielder Joshua Bolma entered the game after getting injured in the first minute. Bolma ignited the offense as they lived in Liberty’s box.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO