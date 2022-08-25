White Eagle Hall, the newly restored and renovated historic theater located in the thriving nightlife scene of downtown Jersey City, has a new general manager. Ashley “Ash” Christopher has been named the role, in which she will be responsible for the day-to-day management and overall property operations for the 800-plus capacity music venue, according to a Monday announcement from White Eagle Hall and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO