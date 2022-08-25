Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100
Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
roi-nj.com
WEforum to host ‘Beach Crawl’ in Long Branch to benefit Monmouth Medical Center
WEforum 2022 Beach Crawl is coming to the Jersey Shore. This year, WEforum’s Move for Life pillar, which encourages people to get active, will be held on the sand right next to the Wave Resort in Long Branch on Sept. 22. “The fit crawl is an integral part of...
roi-nj.com
HBSE and White Eagle Hall name new GM of historic Jersey City theater
White Eagle Hall, the newly restored and renovated historic theater located in the thriving nightlife scene of downtown Jersey City, has a new general manager. Ashley “Ash” Christopher has been named the role, in which she will be responsible for the day-to-day management and overall property operations for the 800-plus capacity music venue, according to a Monday announcement from White Eagle Hall and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
roi-nj.com
NAI Hanson negotiates sale-leaseback for Industrial Outdoor Ventures’ 1st acquisition in N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson on Monday announced the sale-leaseback of an 8-acre construction yard in Edison. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Industrial Outdoor Ventures, in the transaction with Railroad Construction Co. Established in 2017, Industrial Outdoor Ventures is the first national real estate...
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty Corp. leases 4,000 sq. ft. in Roselle
Bussel Realty Corp. said Wednesday that it leased 4,000 square feet at 169 E. Highland Parkway in Roselle, a 16,500-square foot industrial property, to P&I Global Tire. Steve Jaynes, industrial specialist with BRC and one of the company’s leading tenant and landlord brokerage representatives, represented the landlord, MM NJ Realty LLC, and tenant, P&I Global Tire, in the transaction.
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty Corp. inks 103,264 sq. ft. lease within industrial property in Somerset
Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. said Thursday that it leased 103,264 square feet at 1100 Randolph Road in Somerset, a 207,192-square foot industrial property, to Englert Inc. Anthony Rittwager and Matthew Phillips of the AI Group and Jordan Metz of the Metz Industrial Team at Bussel Realty Corp. represented the landlord, JWH Real Estate Holding Corp., in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.
roi-nj.com
New MRI technology at Trinitas Regional Medical Center increases treatment options, screening capabilities
Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, said it recently increased treatment options and screening capabilities with the addition of new, state-of-the-art imaging technology. The medical center said the newly unveiled Nadine Brechner Interventional Radiology Suite and a new magnetic resonance imaging machine will increase access to comprehensive care...
