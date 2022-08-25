ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100

Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
PRINCETON, NJ
HBSE and White Eagle Hall name new GM of historic Jersey City theater

White Eagle Hall, the newly restored and renovated historic theater located in the thriving nightlife scene of downtown Jersey City, has a new general manager. Ashley “Ash” Christopher has been named the role, in which she will be responsible for the day-to-day management and overall property operations for the 800-plus capacity music venue, according to a Monday announcement from White Eagle Hall and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bussel Realty Corp. leases 4,000 sq. ft. in Roselle

Bussel Realty Corp. said Wednesday that it leased 4,000 square feet at 169 E. Highland Parkway in Roselle, a 16,500-square foot industrial property, to P&I Global Tire. Steve Jaynes, industrial specialist with BRC and one of the company’s leading tenant and landlord brokerage representatives, represented the landlord, MM NJ Realty LLC, and tenant, P&I Global Tire, in the transaction.
ROSELLE, NJ
Bussel Realty Corp. inks 103,264 sq. ft. lease within industrial property in Somerset

Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. said Thursday that it leased 103,264 square feet at 1100 Randolph Road in Somerset, a 207,192-square foot industrial property, to Englert Inc. Anthony Rittwager and Matthew Phillips of the AI Group and Jordan Metz of the Metz Industrial Team at Bussel Realty Corp. represented the landlord, JWH Real Estate Holding Corp., in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New MRI technology at Trinitas Regional Medical Center increases treatment options, screening capabilities

Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, said it recently increased treatment options and screening capabilities with the addition of new, state-of-the-art imaging technology. The medical center said the newly unveiled Nadine Brechner Interventional Radiology Suite and a new magnetic resonance imaging machine will increase access to comprehensive care...
ELIZABETH, NJ

