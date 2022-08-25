Toledo police arrest woman accused of firing gun near school

Toledo police have arrested a woman who they believe fired a gun into the air on the campus outside of Arlington Elementary School on Tuesday.

Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested Friday morning and has been charged with improperly discharging a firearm at school safety zone and illegal possession of deadly weapons on school premises.

No injuries were reported, and most of the students were already gone from the school for the day when the single shot was fired into the air. Those students who remained on campus were escorted back into the school until the all-clear was given by Toledo police and the district's public safety staff, district officials said.

The lockdown was in place from 3:31 p.m. until 3:51 p.m.

The nature of the dispute that led to the shot being fired was not known.