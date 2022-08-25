ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cracker Jacques
3d ago

Like everything they "fix" it will only make matters worse. When you invite government into your business, you will get what you have coming, but never what you need.

Sidebiter
3d ago

need to end the farmer welfare, the big corporate farms are raking it in. the small guys as usual are the bottom feeders

Merkcity 50
3d ago

You better hurry up, ranchers are selling cows at an alarming rate. Your hamburger next year May cost $20

