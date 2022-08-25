ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

WSFA

Troy church finds forever home in vacant movie theater

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church's of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231. The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Join Taylor LIVE at 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock as she recaps local headlines and talks FNF!
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ariton @ Highland Home | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Ariton takes on Highland Home.
ARITON, AL
wtvy.com

Lee @ Dothan | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Lee takes on Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Daleville takes on Houston Academy.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County @ Carroll | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Dale County takes on Carroll.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Providence Christian @ Ashford | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Providence Christian takes on Ashford.
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal's backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan's Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband's specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Opp @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Opp takes on New Brockton.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Auburn @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 1 Game of the Week, as Auburn takes on Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Friday Night Football week 1 predictions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today's Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass. Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS4 social media pages for updates!. View the week 0 predictions below to see how...
HOUSTON, TX
wtvy.com

Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Crop-duster plane crashes in wooded area in Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the ground running to a wooded area south of Slocomb after a call about a plane trapped in the woodline. “You know this is small town Slocomb and you don’t often get stuff like that you get it in bigger cities, so it took a minute for that to sink in and get down there and work with rescue,” Officer Allen Medley said.
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police investigating evening shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple suspects were detained after an apparent shooting on Hutchins street, according to Dothan police. Dispatchers alerted to shots fired at a Dothan residence just after 6 pm Sunday evening. News4 was first on the scene and after speaking with an officer learned that the victim was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date

CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan's President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January. Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated...
DOTHAN, AL

