Destiny 2: Lightfall release date, subclasses, content vault and more
Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s fifth expansion and comes with tons of promise, offering new subclasses that utilize a mysterious darkness, a beautiful neon metropolis to explore, and a campaign that could match some of Bungie’s best. It marks the semi-finale in a saga that has been ongoing since Destiny launched in 2014, which means our expectations and hopes are quite high.
Fortnite: How To Unlock Destiny 2 Skins
One of the many ways in which Epic has managed to ensure that "Fortnite" has remained one of the most played games in the world is by constantly updating it with new maps, weapons and skins. The developer has also managed to orchestrate dozens of crossover events with other IPs, bringing new fans to the series and creating a wacky space in which characters from multiple different properties can meet and battle for supremacy on the island. Epic's latest big crossover is no different, bringing "Destiny 2" to two of the biggest battle royales in the biz.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
In the near future, "Destiny 2" will wrap up a trilogy detailing the battle between two sides: Light and Darkness. This storyline kicked off with the "Beyond Light" expansion and was furthered by its sequel, "The Witch Queen." Throughout the narrative, the Guardians — Earth's last surviving protectors — have battled vigorously against malevolent alien forces, even going as far as to adopt the powers of Darkness in their bid to save the world. This trilogy is now approaching its conclusion with the upcoming expansion, "Dying Light 2: Lightfall."
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
Destiny 2: Guardian Ranks Explained
"Destiny 2" has millions of registered players, and that number is only increasing (per mmo-population). "Destiny 2," developed by Bungie, is a very different type of game compared to Bungie's legendary "Halo" franchise. Instead of releasing a single-player campaign and moving on to a sequel, Bungie continues to work on "Destiny 2" as a multiplayer live service game that regularly pushes out new content to keep players engaged. For example, its most recent "Solstice" event gave players new armor and currency to play with.
Destiny 2 Will Finally Stop Throwing Away Expansion Content
For a long time, if someone spent their hard-earned money on a video game, they'd be able to play it for as long as the disc was read. But now, as consumers delve deeper and deeper into the world of digital transactions, the concept of ownership has become murky. While other industries aren't exempt from this change, it's especially prevalent in gaming, where nearly 90% percent of console games release exclusively on digital storefronts (via Ars Technica). Ever since the shift to on-demand digital goods, gamers have found themselves at the whim of game publishers. In an instant, content or entire expansions could be removed from a game. It's something "Destiny 2" players had to learn the hard way.
IGN
Destiny 2 Becomes Top Seller on Steam After Lightfall Expansion Announcement
Destiny 2 has had one of the biggest announcements for their game this week as they announced Season 18 and Lightfall expansion for the game. The upcoming season has been dubbed as Season of Plunder and the players will be receiving new weapons, map changes, new story, and a lot more. The Lightfall expansion has been scheduled for February 28 and it will be 'the beginning of the end' for Destiny 2.
The Minecraft RTS spinoff is inventing new enemies, too
Like Minecraft Dungeons, Legends is creating new mobs for Minecraft.
An extremely loud bug is jumpscaring the snot out of Destiny players
A gruesomely loud bug has interrupted the Destiny 2 community's normally joyous new raid release, as some players who die during the Golgoroth fight in King's Fall are left with ringing ears as a stupendously loud roaring noise kicks in. Obviously many videos embedded and linked to in this article include a very loud noise, so please be aware before you proceed.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Saints Row?
It's no secret that 2006's "Saints Row" was heavily influenced by the "Grand Theft Auto" series (per GamesRadar+). "Saints Row" follows a fictional street gang in the Saints Row district as they build an empire to dominate the streets. And, like "GTA," the gameplay consists of players exploring an open world as they work through the story of a criminal or partake in a wide variety of side activity.
Destiny 2: How to Get the 30th Anniversary Pack for Free
Here's how you can get the 'Destiny 2' 30th Anniversary Pack for free in celebration of the MMO coming to the Epic Games Store.
Fortnite fans can now play Destiny 2 inspired stage, Javelin-4
Fortnite fans can now play a Destiny 2-inspired space called Javelin-4. Destiny 2 has come to Fortnite at the same time as Dragon Ball, and despite Dragon Ball being the most popular crossover ever, the Bungie-created game hasn’t been overshadowed. Designed by Bungie, the creators of Halo, Destiny puts you in a world of action and adventure, where you battle it out in team competitions for loot and bragging rights.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
Final Fantasy 14: What's The Best Mage Job?
Want to do magic in Eorzea? "Final Fantasy 14" is back after briefly being pulled from the shelves. Once considered a huge flop, it's become one of the must-play live service games that's still worth playing today. You can start from a number of classes including Thaumaturge, Conjurer, and Arcanist, which could lead to a future magical job as a mage.
Destiny 2 streamers complain about new PvP matchmaking, but Bungie says it didn't change anything
Well, what have we all learned from this experience?
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
How To Get Every Ending In Thymesia
"Dishonored" meets "Bloodborne" in "Thymesia," an indie Souls-like ARPG from developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 that puts players in the shoes of a dark assassin uncovering the mysteries of a plague-ridden kingdom. Released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, "Thymesia" follows the story of "Corvus" as he fights to reclaim his memories while harnessing the powers of disease and his raven-like abilities.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
