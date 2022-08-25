ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Kristine Belson and Ramsey Naito to Speak at 2022 VIEW Conference in Italy

Paramount Pictures Animation and Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito and Sony Pictures Animation topper Kristine Belson will be featured speakers at the 2022 VIEW Conference, to be held Oct. 16-21 in Turin, Italy. Naito and Belson will be attending in person as the conference returns mostly to an onsite event.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
David Fincher
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
Deadline

Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries

Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy