Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Daniel Craig Worked With a Dialect Coach for Months for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: ‘I’d Forgotten the Accent’
Daniel Craig brushed up on his voice to shoot “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” sharing that he worked with a coach in order to regain the Southern accent that he used to play detective Benoit Blanc in the first “Knives Out.”. “I went away to work...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
SFGate
Kristine Belson and Ramsey Naito to Speak at 2022 VIEW Conference in Italy
Paramount Pictures Animation and Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito and Sony Pictures Animation topper Kristine Belson will be featured speakers at the 2022 VIEW Conference, to be held Oct. 16-21 in Turin, Italy. Naito and Belson will be attending in person as the conference returns mostly to an onsite event.
SFGate
Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’
A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera....
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Secret Boyfriend and Alleged Family Abuse: 8 Revelations from Britney’s New Message to Fans
For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday...
Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries
Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...
SFGate
Lizzo (and a Bunch of Her Mini-Mes) Bring Colorful Visuals and Choreo to the VMAs Stage
Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.”
Comments / 0