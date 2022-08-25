Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 4 Wide Receivers to Target, 3 Wideouts to Avoid
With so many great wide receiver options in fantasy football — especially for PPR leagues — you’ll want to tend to those top-flight running backs at the top of your draft. However, depending on the receiver and the anticipated volume, the points from receptions (half-point and full PPR leagues) can substantially make up that gap.
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds: 4 Tight Ends to Eyeball, As Options Grow Thin
The tight end position has changed in fantasy football as the game of football as a whole has progressed. Heading into 2022, it’s not uncommon to see a top-tier NFL tight end like Travis Kelce get drafted in the back-end of the first round or at the beginning of the second round of any fantasy football draft. That bump in pre-draft rankings is backed up by the fact that in PPR leagues, Kelce has averaged over 15.6 fantasy points per game since 2017.
Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0