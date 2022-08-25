Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Plague Confirmed in Albany County Cat; Last Human Case was in Fremont County in 2021
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
wrrnetwork.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Thursday
A 24-year-old state resident was killed Thursday in a rollover crash at milepost 105.5 near Riverton on Highway 26. According to a Wyoming State Trooper’s report, a Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford was westbound at 3:20 a.m. when it exited the roadway to the right. Clifford attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, at which point the Honda transitioned into a counter-clockwise yaw. The Honda tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Family Defends Son’s Chemotherapy Pause; Doctor Calls Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After weeks of chemotherapy, 13-year-old Anthony Hernandez decided in July to take a break. But when Anthony’s mother informed the doctor of his decision on July 1, the doctor called the Department of Family Services, and Anthony’s family became the subject of a medical neglect case, Beth Guggenmos, Anthony’s mother, told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Violent Summer Crime Continues In Riverton, Wyoming’s Felony Capital
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Already the felony capital of Wyoming, Riverton is seeing a crime wave this summer, its police chief said Thursday. In the past week alone, Riverton has had multiple alleged stabbings, an assault with a handgun, and a homicide investigation that began...
wrrnetwork.com
Karen Kay Kelsay
A Memorial services for Karen Kay Kelsay, 70, will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be made to CES in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.
wrrnetwork.com
Hot, Dry, and Sunny for today and Thursday
Hot, dry, and sunny again today as high pressure persists across the region. Much the same weather is expected on Thursday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 80s for Dubois, the upper 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the mid-90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
wrrnetwork.com
Warmer and Dry for Tuesday’s Weather
A bit warmer and dry today as high pressure continues across the area. Wednesday is looking the same, warmer, sunny and dry. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the low 80s at Dubois, the upper 80s at Lander and Jeffrey City, and the low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Search and Rescue “Get Lost” Banquet set Saturday
The “Get Lost” fund raising banquet to support the work of the Riverton Search and Rescue team is coming up this Saturday, Aug. 27th at the Fremont Center at the fairgrounds in Riverton. Brock Roberts, RSAR Assistant Commander, posted on Facebook that the organization is comprised solely of...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
wrrnetwork.com
UW Meet and Greet set Sept. 8 at Fort Washakie School
Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in their community during a “UW in Your Community” gathering Thursday, Sept. 8, on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Comments / 0