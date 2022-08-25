ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korea Box Office: Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ Wins Third Weekend, Climbs to $28 Million Total

Intra-Korean espionage actioner “Hunt” claimed a third weekend as the top film at the South Korea box office, while “Bullet Train” managed only a fourth-place opening. “Hunt,” directed by and starring “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, earned a lowly $2.91 million in its third weekend of release. The figure was a 48% weekend-on-weekend decline and saw the film’s market share decline to 33%, down from 47% the previous weekend.
