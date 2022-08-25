Read full article on original website
Related
Bad travel advice: Bring a surge protector and an adapter for your trip abroad
A Facebook post suggesting the tip received tons of backlash.
SFGate
Korea Box Office: Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ Wins Third Weekend, Climbs to $28 Million Total
Intra-Korean espionage actioner “Hunt” claimed a third weekend as the top film at the South Korea box office, while “Bullet Train” managed only a fourth-place opening. “Hunt,” directed by and starring “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, earned a lowly $2.91 million in its third weekend of release. The figure was a 48% weekend-on-weekend decline and saw the film’s market share decline to 33%, down from 47% the previous weekend.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
Comments / 0