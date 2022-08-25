ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin City Council set to postpone decision on license plate readers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to postpone an item on the agenda from its meeting Thursday that has sparked debate for and against a proposed plan. The council pulled Item 90, which ordered the city manager to produce funding to reinstate the license plate reader program at the Austin Police Department and include it in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ukrainian refugees adjusting to studies at UT-Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is providing nine paid scholar positions to Ukrainian refugees. They will be conducting research, and some are teaching different subjects. They said they are glad to be in Austin and are adjusting to being in Central Texas. "First of all...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council passes resolution to explore affordable housing program enhancements

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a resolution that looks to improve affordable housing programs and projects funded by the City. Item 87 on the council's agenda directs the city manager to conduct a stakeholder process to "explore potential enhancements to affordable housing programs and additional community benefits required of affordable housing projects funded by the City."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report that aired in June. Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Here's where you can search for affordable housing units in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin becoming increasingly unaffordable for many, the phrase "affordable housing" gets thrown around a lot. But what does it mean – and where can someone in need find an affordable unit?. The City of Austin has a resource called the "Affordable Housing Online Search...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen boy in foster care is determined to create his own destiny

AUSTIN, Texas — Just like any 16-year-old, Jordan is trying to find his style and figure out how he wants to present himself to the world. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met with him at Target to do a little shopping. The two enjoyed giggling through the aisles and picking out different items while talking about life.
AUSTIN, TX
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
