Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Related
Austin City Council set to postpone decision on license plate readers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to postpone an item on the agenda from its meeting Thursday that has sparked debate for and against a proposed plan. The council pulled Item 90, which ordered the city manager to produce funding to reinstate the license plate reader program at the Austin Police Department and include it in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.
Ukrainian refugees adjusting to studies at UT-Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is providing nine paid scholar positions to Ukrainian refugees. They will be conducting research, and some are teaching different subjects. They said they are glad to be in Austin and are adjusting to being in Central Texas. "First of all...
Austin City Council passes resolution to explore affordable housing program enhancements
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a resolution that looks to improve affordable housing programs and projects funded by the City. Item 87 on the council's agenda directs the city manager to conduct a stakeholder process to "explore potential enhancements to affordable housing programs and additional community benefits required of affordable housing projects funded by the City."
Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report that aired in June. Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims...
KVUE
Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a pay increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be...
Commissioners vote to increase minimum wage to $20 an hour for Travis County employees
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted unanimously to raise wage to County employees to $20 an hour. "A lot of employees have been waiting a long long time to make more and survive in this community," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez. "Let's make an investment in our employees."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's where you can search for affordable housing units in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin becoming increasingly unaffordable for many, the phrase "affordable housing" gets thrown around a lot. But what does it mean – and where can someone in need find an affordable unit?. The City of Austin has a resource called the "Affordable Housing Online Search...
KVUE
Affordable housing units at center of dispute for new project on South Congress
The Austin City Council is scheduled to discuss a spot of prime real estate in Downtown Austin. But there's some pushback when it comes to affordable housing units.
Teen boy in foster care is determined to create his own destiny
AUSTIN, Texas — Just like any 16-year-old, Jordan is trying to find his style and figure out how he wants to present himself to the world. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met with him at Target to do a little shopping. The two enjoyed giggling through the aisles and picking out different items while talking about life.
Affordable housing units at center of dispute for new project at Statesman site
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Austin City Council is scheduled to discuss a spot of prime real estate in Downtown Austin. There is currently a massive redevelopment proposal plan for the Austin American-Statesman building on South Congress Avenue. The old headquarters for the newspaper by Lady Bird Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Walter E. Long is 'fully infested' with zebra mussels, TPWD says
AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County has been officially designated as "fully infested" with zebra mussels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The lake had already received a "positive" designation following repeated detection of zebra mussel larvae in October 2018 and May...
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea,” smiled Ellen Bearicks. They used to stay in their trailer but found the containers were safer,...
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 3