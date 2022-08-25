Read full article on original website
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Its Block Part Time With What's Going On
From museums, block party fun, and board game fun, It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
Become a Hero in your Community with the help of PJ Masks
Time for a way to be a hero in your own community. We are checking in with our PJ Masks friends in DC. To be a hero right here in Oklahoma City, make sure to watch PJ Masks on Disney Junior and Disney Plus and adopt a local animal from the Oklahoma Humane Society visit them at their website okhumane.org.
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
Furry Friends: Mercury
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Mercury and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
Pet Palls: Oliver
Today we meet a new Pet Pall of the Week, Oliver, who is looking for a new forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. ***Mathis Brothers sponsored this segment on Living Oklahoma***. Address: 3434...
Entrance to Oklahoma City municipal courts building temporarily shifts due to construction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The entrance to the Oklahoma City municipal courts building at 701 Couch Drive will move to the exit doors for 12 weeks starting Aug. 29 while contractors make upgrades to the entrance. All visitors will be required to go through security screening and there will...
1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
Barbell & BarBQ
Barbell's & BBQ owners Mike & Lindsey Fulson stopped by the Living Oklahoma studios to tell us about their game changing recipe's and how to get your hands on the good grub. TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION AND THEIR UPCOMING SCHEDULED LOCATIONS CHECK THEM OUT ON FACEBOOK AT BARBELLS AND BBQ OKC.
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
Aungela Spurlock named new Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Aungela Spurlock as its next Director on Friday. Spurlock has been Interim Director since August 17 following the retirement of Ricky Adams. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency...
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
Officers, families pay respects as OCSO Sgt. Bobby Swartz laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A sad day across the metro as Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) Sgt. Bobby Swartz was laid to rest. Sgt. Swartz was shot while serving eviction papers to a home on Monday. He was at last laid to rest on Friday, surrounded by family, law enforcement officers, and the community.
Liquid asphalt tank goes up in flames at Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A liquid asphalt tank went up in flames at the Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City on Friday. The Del City Fire Department said crews can't pour water or foam on it due to a possible chemical reaction. Crews have to wait for it to cool down.
Malcolm visits Riversports OKC
Malcolm Tubbs visits Riversports OKC to preview the Red Bull Rapids. He spoke with multiple teams who will be competing this weekend. For more information on Riversports OKC call (405) 552-4040 or click here.
'Rest easy, sir': Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases final call for Sgt. Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released the final call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Friday. Swartz was killed in the line of duty while serving lock-out papers on Monday. He was laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens on Friday after a memorial service...
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns released from hospital 4 days after deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix Johns'...
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
