DeFi Platform Synthetix's Founder Proposes Capping Token Supply at 300M; Here’s Why
The founder of the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Synthetix has proposed capping the supply of its native SNX tokens to a fixed 300 million as the protocol gains revenue from newer products. Kain Warwick, founder at Synthetix, explained in a governance proposal on Friday that the initial rationale for...
Xiden Developer CryptoDATA Defends the Crypto Space From Malicious Asset Losses
CryptoDATA Tech, the blockchain developer sponsoring the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix title until 2024, is launching a new project that provides highly sought-after safeguards for crypto users. CryptoDATA Tech has joined forces with Martoms Brothers & Co. and several reinsurance companies to create a mutual guarantee fund that will provide...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
Coinbase Pledges to ‘Evaluate’ Forked Ethereum Tokens in Update to ‘Merge’ Policy
Coinbase pledged on Thursday to “evaluate” Ethereum forks that may spawn after the Merge, reopening the door to listing competitor tokens that could arise after the popular blockchain’s imminent tech upgrade. “Should an ETH [proof-of-work] fork arise following the Merge, this asset will be reviewed with the...
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem, while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
Japan Looks at Corporate Crypto Tax Breaks to Entice Startups: Report
Japan is set to review existing corporate crypto tax rates in an effort to entice startups to remain in the country, local news outlet Yomiuri reported on Wednesday. Japan's financial services agency (FSA) and the ministry of economy, trade and industry are considering a tax reform proposal for 2023 that could exempt crypto startups that issue their own tokens from paying taxes on unrealized gains.
Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail
When members of the ENS DAO community go to its eth.link website, all they’ll see now is an empty page with a green domain expiration notice banner at the top. That’s because the only person with the authority to renew the domain, Virgil Griffith, is serving a 63-month prison sentence for helping North Koreans use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and has been unable to renew the domain from prison. According to a notice domain registrar GoDaddy published on its website late Friday, eth.link expired on July 26 and is set to return to a domain registry on Sept. 5, where it will be up for grabs for anyone who is able to take it.
Sell-Side Analysts Trim Targets for Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain
Analysts at H.C Wainwright and Jefferies slashed their price targets for Argo Blockchain (ARBK) following disappointing guidance when the company delivered quarterly results on Wednesday. Kevin Dede at H.C. Wainwright continues to rate Argo a buy, but lowered his price target to $8 from $14, and versus Thursday's closing price...
In Defense of Crypto Speculation
I want to clarify something: Speculation is not a dirty word. Along with many others, I’ve lately called on the crypto community to emphasize real-world use cases. The way out of crypto winter, we’ve argued, is to discard the “number go up” mindset that underpinned so much pre-winter market activity and focus instead on solutions that bring real benefits to humanity – such as renewable energy projects. The argument is that if inflows into decentralized finance (DeFi) are to be more sustainable then the yields that attract investors must be based on services that deliver more tangible economic value.
Large Ether Traders Position for Volatility Spike as Merge Draws Near
Taking unhedged or hedged directional bets on an asset's price is seen by some as the most exciting trading strategy in financial markets. And ether (ETH) traders have been doing exactly that ahead of the impending upgrade, known as the Merge, of the cryptocurrency's parent blockchain, Ethereum. Institutions seems to...
Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says
Ether’s (ETH) price jump from mid-July until mid-August may continue to fade as investors seek to better understand the implications of the Merge, Ethereum's tech upgrade that will transform it to a proof-of-stake network, along with future blockchain upgrades, Bank of America said in a note Friday. In addition,...
