Bungie just had a massive "Destiny 2" showcase, revealing Season 18, details about the upcoming "Lightfall" expansion, and finally, some dates on when it'll all be released. In addition, Bungie also announced both a partnership and crossover with Epic Games. While "Destiny 2" previously featured armor and weapons themed around "Halo," there haven't been any official crossovers in "Destiny 2" — until now. As shown in a short teaser trailer, this event will coincide with "Destiny 2" launching on the Epic Games Store. Players picking up the title on the new storefront will even get the "30th Anniversary Pack" for free. It also means that a few select "Destiny 2" NPCs have made their way into "Fortnite" as skins. On top of all that, "Fall Guys" will see a few costumes based on armor from "Destiny 2" in September.
While players wait to see what Sony's Bungie acquisition will look like for the movie industry, the "Destiny 2" developers have been in the background redesigning each of the subclasses in-game. Since "The Witch Queen" expansion was released, players have had the chance to experiment with new versions of the classic Void and Solar subclasses — and there were even potential leaks before the new subclass, Strand, was officially announced. While Bungie gave players great news in August 2022 about things like the "Destiny 2" Guardian Ranks and a new expansion, "Lightfall," they also delivered some information about the reworked Arc subclass, Arc 3.0.
"Destiny 2" has millions of registered players, and that number is only increasing (per mmo-population). "Destiny 2," developed by Bungie, is a very different type of game compared to Bungie's legendary "Halo" franchise. Instead of releasing a single-player campaign and moving on to a sequel, Bungie continues to work on "Destiny 2" as a multiplayer live service game that regularly pushes out new content to keep players engaged. For example, its most recent "Solstice" event gave players new armor and currency to play with.
Bungie recently had its big "Destiny 2" showcase, showing players a glimpse of what they can expect from the title in the near future. Covering new content like Guardian Ranks and "Fortnite" ornament sets in addition to revealing the release date of the next expansion, "Lightfall." The showcase also rolled straight into what players will be up to in Season 18. The Season of Plunder is live until December 6, and it'll offer new content alongside some returning events.
It's no secret that 2006's "Saints Row" was heavily influenced by the "Grand Theft Auto" series (per GamesRadar+). "Saints Row" follows a fictional street gang in the Saints Row district as they build an empire to dominate the streets. And, like "GTA," the gameplay consists of players exploring an open world as they work through the story of a criminal or partake in a wide variety of side activity.
In the near future, "Destiny 2" will wrap up a trilogy detailing the battle between two sides: Light and Darkness. This storyline kicked off with the "Beyond Light" expansion and was furthered by its sequel, "The Witch Queen." Throughout the narrative, the Guardians — Earth's last surviving protectors — have battled vigorously against malevolent alien forces, even going as far as to adopt the powers of Darkness in their bid to save the world. This trilogy is now approaching its conclusion with the upcoming expansion, "Dying Light 2: Lightfall."
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and the opening night show has been full of big reveals and exciting news. Fans are getting updates on long-awaited games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Return to Monkey Island," and the latest entry in the "Sonic" series, as well as announcements for brand new titles. In addition to these game reveals, gamers also got awesome hardware news from Sony. Namely, the company is finally giving fans the PlayStation 5 controller they've been asking for.
The next mainline entries in the "Pokemon" series are almost here. On November 18, aspiring Pokémon masters will get to explore the new region of Paldea and meet the next generation of pocket monsters with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet." In the lead-up to its release, fans have been getting plenty of hints, previews, and trailers that offer details of what to expect in the new games. Gamers have already gotten a look at the new starters for "Scarlet and Violet," which had everybody cracking jokes about their adorable designs. A completely new means of transportation was also revealed in the form of motorcycle-esque Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.
The Red Faction Easter Egg You Can Find In Saints Row
After a decade-long hiatus, "Saints Row" is back. Players finally get to explore Santo Ileso, the biggest sandbox in the history of the series. Early reactions to the open-world action game have been less than favorable, with critics complaining about the litany of bugs that can be found throughout the game and its generally mediocre 20-30 hour long story, but there are still those who enjoy the title for its bombastic gameplay and endless exploration. Some of these very players have even already begun to hunt through the city in search of Easter eggs that Volition Inc. has hidden throughout the game.
Want to do magic in Eorzea? "Final Fantasy 14" is back after briefly being pulled from the shelves. Once considered a huge flop, it's become one of the must-play live service games that's still worth playing today. You can start from a number of classes including Thaumaturge, Conjurer, and Arcanist, which could lead to a future magical job as a mage.
2022's Gamescom opening night livestream wasn't short on big news from the world of gaming, but one of the biggest premieres shown at the event was the reveal trailer for the upcoming "Dune Awakening," a survival MMO video game set in the treacherous "Dune" universe. The trailer starts off showing a man in a Stillsuit reciting the iconic Litany Against Fear. As the man reminds himself that "fear is the mind-killer," he oversees a giant sandworm destroying a building below the cliff he is standing on. The sandworm finally emerges over the cliff as the main character jumps off the cliff in an attempt to latch onto it. It's a brief and effective glimpse into what gamers can expect when they finally set upon the desolate world of Arrakis.
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
The current gaming landscape looks very different than what it did in previous console generations. More and more games are now being released on multiple devices. For example, a recent influx of PlayStation games have made their way onto PC, and even PlayStation's "Death Stranding" made it onto Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.
"MutiVersus" launched its open beta in July, and since then, it's received no shortage of attention. The game has attracted fighting game fans and has already replaced "Smash Bros." in a big way by taking its place at EVO this year. It's also received love from the modding community, taking the already bizarre concept of characters from numerous fictional worlds duking it out and making it even weirder. There are mods for new skins, there are mods for new characters, and even some mods that have embraced the "Smash Bros." comparison – bringing a little taste of Nintendo to "MutiVersus."
From publisher Humble Games comes another awesome game made almost entirely by one person. A high-octane isometric beat-em-up featuring fast-paced, free-flowing combat, "Midnight Fight Express" releases on August 23 for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for later in 2022. Made by solo developer Jacob Dwzinel, "Midnight Fight Express" takes a cue from "Mortal Kombat" with its brutal takedowns, which are brought to life through motion capture by Eric Jacobus, the stuntman responsible for Kratos's ferocity in the 2018 "God of War."
Beginning with the release of "Saints Row" in 2006, Volition's open-world action series has cultivated quite the loyal fanbase. Though its first title is largely considered one of the many "Grand Theft Auto" clones that emerged in the 2000s, the "Saints Row" series was eventualy able to forge its own identity, with each subsequent entry getting more outlandish and ridiculous than the previous one. The escalating ridiculousness also gradually alienated a lot of fans as time went by, however, culminating in the polarizing release of "Saints Row 4" in 2013. At that point, some fans felt the series' bonkers humor and excessive nature had run its course. Since then, the series has remained dormant, but following a near decade-long absence, a reboot with the fitting title of "Saints Row" has now been released.
"Digimon Survive," Bandai Namco's strategy-RPG-meets-visual-novel, has finally been released. "Digimon Survive" features multiple finales that. while not the most bizarre alternate endings in an RPG, still warrant some thought. To unlock the game's true ending, players must focus on a specific character during their time in the game. Players will also need to have already started a playthrough in the title's New Game Plus mode, which means they'll already have had to beat the 40-hour RPG at least once.
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
Privat Division's "Rollerdrome" tasks players with skating around maps on rollerblades while gunning enemies down and performing tricks for points and ammo. That sounds like a lot to manage at once, but one of the game's strengths comes with its accessibility. Difficulty in video games has always been a hot...
Occasional reassurances haven't changed the fact that the future of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" appears uncertain. The prequel to the 2003 Ubisoft-flop-turned-cult-classic was first revealed during the publisher's E3 conference in 2017. Since then, updates on the development of the game have not inspired much hope. Over five years have passed since the initial unveiling, and information has remained so sparse that it's unclear when the title will finally be available to the general public – or if that day will ever come.
