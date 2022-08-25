Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Woman charged in 2015 killing of teen in Homestead woods takes plea deal
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who took part in the gruesome 2015 killing of a teenager in Homestead has taken a plea deal. Desiray Strickland will serve 15 years in state prison, including time served. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. In exchange, Strickland will have...
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are following up with a clue in a high-priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street...
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
Lockdown lifted at charter school in Homestead after reports of false threat; student taken into custody
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Keys Gate Charter School has been lifted. The school, at 2000 SE 28th Ave., was placed on lockdown after the administration received information about a possible threat, Thursday morning. The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene...
2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
Surveillance footage captures thief stealing from mother in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen bandit was caught on camera robbing a mother in front of her children. The incident happened on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m., at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. Security camera footage from the parking lot shows the thief driving a light color...
Miami police investigate hit-and-run after cyclist struck, killed; 1 detained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man who was on his bike was hit and killed by a driver who just kept on going. According to Miami Police, the incident happened near the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street, at around 11 p.m, Wednesday. A security guard who works...
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
ATM at Oakland Park Mobil station damaged during attempted robbery
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park gas station’s ATM was damaged during a robbery attempt. Officials said a man tried to break into the machine at the Mobil station along Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday night. The clerk on duty said no money...
Police arrest 3 suspects involved in a quadruple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects accused of being involved in a quadruple shooting have been caught and cuffed. They are being charged in connection to a shooting of four teens at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, back in July. Detectives said two 20-year-olds — Ariel Acosta...
Police: Man, woman found dead on Brickell sidewalk in apparent murder-suicide
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation near an apartment building in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after, they said, the bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on a sidewalk. 7News cameras captured an active scene outside the SOMA at Brickell Apartments along Southwest 13th...
Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they found bags filled with what they believe is stolen mail inside a U-Haul truck that was left abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police believe the driver took off after crashing into a stop sign on Southwest 116th Avenue...
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
Miami-Dade Commissioner surrenders after accusations against him
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in after accusations of illegal activity. He was directed to do so by the State Attorney’s office, Tuesday morning. Just the day before Martinez released a statement defending himself and it stated that he was under investigation for the...
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
