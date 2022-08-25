ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

WSVN-TV

Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are following up with a clue in a high-priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they found bags filled with what they believe is stolen mail inside a U-Haul truck that was left abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police believe the driver took off after crashing into a stop sign on Southwest 116th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Commissioner surrenders after accusations against him

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in after accusations of illegal activity. He was directed to do so by the State Attorney’s office, Tuesday morning. Just the day before Martinez released a statement defending himself and it stated that he was under investigation for the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
MIAMI, FL

