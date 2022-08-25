Read full article on original website
Man fatally stabbed at BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A man has died after being stabbed at the 24th Street BART plaza in San Francisco's Mission District, BART police said Sunday afternoon.
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
Man fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
Bicyclist run over, killed during Oakland shooting
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation after a confrontation in Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist.
SF Man Killed In Piedmont Avenue Hit-and-Run Thursday Afternoon
A 35-year-old San Francisco man was killed in a hit-and-run at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and an Oakland woman is in custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. An Oakland woman is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run late Thursday afternoon, which took the life of a...
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station closed after man shot on train, agency says
BART confirms that a man was shot on a train which forced the closure of the Lake Merritt station. His condition is unknown at this time.
Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
Update: Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station reopens following shooting on train; 1 injured
OAKLAND -- A shooting on a BART train that left one man hospitalized with his injuries closed the Lake Merritt station in Oakland for just under an hour Friday afternoon, according to transit officials.The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The tweet did not provide any specific details regarding the activity, but noted that the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared...
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
Man arrested for attempted murder in I-580 shooting that narrowly missed East Bay couple
A man has been arrested in a June shooting on I-580 in San Leandro that was captured on video which showed a bullet narrowly missing an East Bay couple.
Sunday Links: Moon Festival Brings an Estimated 40,000 Visitors to SF's Chinatown
Small businesses in Chinatown saw a boom in sales Saturday when thousands attended the City's Moon Festival. The festival itself, which dates back over 3,000 years, has been a decades-old staple happening in San Francisco, which saw record crowds yesterday, helping boost foot traffic in the "hard it" area — "for the last two years, we have been very hard hit in our community, as you know... so this is about casting away the bad juju that we have been experiencing and also (about) a renewed energy." [ABC7]
SF Lyft driver goes to hospital after attack, police say
A San Francisco Lyft driver was robbed and beaten before the suspect drove off with his car in broad daylight on Thursday in the city's SoMa neighborhood, officials said.
New Millennium Tower Fix Approved by San Francisco Will (Hopefully) Stop and Reverse Tilt
Scaled down from the original plan, the revised fix relies on 18 piles — instead of the initially proposed 52 — to anchor the 645-foot high-rise to bedrock on the two sides where it's leaned and tilted the most, helping both prevent future tilt and straighten the building.
BART train shooter at large, victim hospitalized in stable condition
The Lake Merritt BART station has reopened and the man who allegedly shot another man aboard a train on Friday afternoon remains at large, according to transit police.
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Oakland arrested
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland police say they’ve arrested 31-year-old following a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened at West...
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday
An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
