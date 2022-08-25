ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

SF Man Killed In Piedmont Avenue Hit-and-Run Thursday Afternoon

A 35-year-old San Francisco man was killed in a hit-and-run at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and an Oakland woman is in custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. An Oakland woman is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run late Thursday afternoon, which took the life of a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station reopens following shooting on train; 1 injured

OAKLAND -- A shooting on a BART train that left one man hospitalized with his injuries closed the Lake Merritt station in Oakland for just under an hour Friday afternoon, according to transit officials.The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The tweet did not provide any specific details regarding the activity, but noted that the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Moon Festival Brings an Estimated 40,000 Visitors to SF's Chinatown

Small businesses in Chinatown saw a boom in sales Saturday when thousands attended the City's Moon Festival. The festival itself, which dates back over 3,000 years, has been a decades-old staple happening in San Francisco, which saw record crowds yesterday, helping boost foot traffic in the "hard it" area — "for the last two years, we have been very hard hit in our community, as you know... so this is about casting away the bad juju that we have been experiencing and also (about) a renewed energy." [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Oakland arrested

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland police say they’ve arrested 31-year-old following a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened at West...
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
SAN JOSE, CA
news24-680.com

Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday

An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
SAN RAMON, CA

