Mesmerizing clouds form over the Rock of Gibraltar

The weather conditions were just right for the unique clouds to develop on Wednesday, and the clouds were so noticeable that they were even spotted from space.

Spectacular footage was captured on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that showed a unique cloud flowing over the famous Rock of Gibraltar.

The video was shared by the Gibraltar Met Office, a branch of the UK Met Office, and was filmed at the Gibraltar International Airport, which is known for being the only commercial airport in the world with a highway crossing through the runway. The massive Rock of Gibraltar is shown behind the tarmac with cars and planes traversing across the asphalt.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory positioned on the southern tip of Spain. It is home to a little over 33,000 residents and hosts tourists year-round due to its mild climate. Many adventurers are drawn to the monolithic limestone outcropping to catch views of the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

On Wednesday, the breathtaking view of the towering rock was further enhanced by what experts call a levanter cloud, which is a type of banner cloud. This cloud typically forms in summer or early autumn, and specific conditions are required in order for it to develop.

A humid easterly wind that flows through the western Mediterranean and through the Strait of Gibraltar is referred to as the "Levante."

The levanter cloud will only form when wind speeds are below roughly 23 mph (37 km/h). Otherwise, the cloud would separate from the sharp crest. The moist air that lifts up and over the Rock of Gibraltar condenses as it reaches the top, forming a stunning banner cloud as it rolls over the terrain.

A few weather patterns commonly help with the formation of the Levanter. One instance is if high pressure is located over Western Europe while low pressure circulates to the southwest of Gibraltar. Another situation that can help induce cloud formation is when high pressure sits over the Balearic Islands just to the east of Spain. Lastly, the persistent cloud can form over the rock when there is an approaching cold front from the west.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

On Wednesday, the likely cause of the cloud’s formation was high pressure circulating north of Algeria near the waters of the Balearic Sea. The clockwise circulation helped to navigate easterly winds over the Strait of Gibraltar.

Generally, banner clouds are known to form when air flows over a high mountain peak. The name stems from the flowing cloud providing the mountain with a triangular "flag" or banner appearance on the leeward side. They are grouped as orographic clouds, meaning they are formed by the shape of the land.

Other notable examples of banner clouds include the Matterhorn banner cloud in the Alps of Switzerland and the Mount Everest banner cloud.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.