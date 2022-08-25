ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mesmerizing clouds form over the Rock of Gibraltar

By Alyssa Smithmyer,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

The weather conditions were just right for the unique clouds to develop on Wednesday, and the clouds were so noticeable that they were even spotted from space.

Spectacular footage was captured on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that showed a unique cloud flowing over the famous Rock of Gibraltar.

The video was shared by the Gibraltar Met Office, a branch of the UK Met Office, and was filmed at the Gibraltar International Airport, which is known for being the only commercial airport in the world with a highway crossing through the runway. The massive Rock of Gibraltar is shown behind the tarmac with cars and planes traversing across the asphalt.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory positioned on the southern tip of Spain. It is home to a little over 33,000 residents and hosts tourists year-round due to its mild climate. Many adventurers are drawn to the monolithic limestone outcropping to catch views of the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

On Wednesday, the breathtaking view of the towering rock was further enhanced by what experts call a levanter cloud, which is a type of banner cloud. This cloud typically forms in summer or early autumn, and specific conditions are required in order for it to develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDZar_0hV83ale00

A humid easterly wind that flows through the western Mediterranean and through the Strait of Gibraltar is referred to as the "Levante."

The levanter cloud will only form when wind speeds are below roughly 23 mph (37 km/h). Otherwise, the cloud would separate from the sharp crest. The moist air that lifts up and over the Rock of Gibraltar condenses as it reaches the top, forming a stunning banner cloud as it rolls over the terrain.

A few weather patterns commonly help with the formation of the Levanter. One instance is if high pressure is located over Western Europe while low pressure circulates to the southwest of Gibraltar. Another situation that can help induce cloud formation is when high pressure sits over the Balearic Islands just to the east of Spain. Lastly, the persistent cloud can form over the rock when there is an approaching cold front from the west.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

On Wednesday, the likely cause of the cloud’s formation was high pressure circulating north of Algeria near the waters of the Balearic Sea. The clockwise circulation helped to navigate easterly winds over the Strait of Gibraltar.

Generally, banner clouds are known to form when air flows over a high mountain peak. The name stems from the flowing cloud providing the mountain with a triangular "flag" or banner appearance on the leeward side. They are grouped as orographic clouds, meaning they are formed by the shape of the land.

Other notable examples of banner clouds include the Matterhorn banner cloud in the Alps of Switzerland and the Mount Everest banner cloud.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Fascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar

An unusual cloud has been spotted blowing over the Rock of Gibraltar in a new video shared by the Met Office.The rare Levanter cloud regularly appears over the rock, where moist air reaches cool temperatures, forming a cloud seemingly out of nowhere.According to the Royal Meteorological Society, this type of wind is most common from June through to October.As the rock is situated right next to Gibraltar International Airport, those taking off and landing can catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Priceless Artifacts Recovered from 350-Year-Old Spanish Shipwreck in the Bahamas

Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Of Gibraltar#Western Europe#The Gibraltar Met Office#The Uk Met Office#British#Woul
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
ARTnews

Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home

Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

72K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy