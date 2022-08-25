ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Honeymooner who left wife to see prostitute among 176 busted in sting in Florida

By Athina Morris
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bk6w_0hV83X4L00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple’s honeymoon was cut short this summer after the husband left his new wife to solicit a prostitute, authorities said.

Paul Turovsky, 34, was among the 176 people arrested for alleged sex crimes following a months-long prostitution sting in Hillsborough County, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

During his honeymoon Turovsky answered an ad from an undercover detective posing as a prostitute, according to Chronister. Chronister said he left his wife at their hotel and went to the undercover location, where he was promptly arrested.

“We all probably have questions about how long this marriage lasted, but I think the only question here, with it ending to quickly, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them?” Chronister said.

The investigation, which netted 176 arrests in total, focused on men soliciting adult prostitutes and also those looking for sex with underage victims. The sheriff’s office said most of the sting suspects were facing charges related to solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested ten “Johns” who had inappropriate conversations or shared inappropriate pictures and videos with undercover detectives who they thought were minors.

Detectives also found two missing teens who traveled from Massachusetts to Tampa with two of the suspects. One was found with an adult, sleeping in a vehicle at a grocery store, and the other was found at a hotel with one of the alleged traffickers.

“We believe these two individuals, these two men are responsible for trafficking many more women,” Chronister said.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were taken into protective custody and will be reunited with their parents. All three suspects were arrested, Chronister said.

“We believe these two individuals, these two men are responsible for trafficking many more women,” Chronister said. “I’m not able to say more without jeopardizing it [the investigation].”

