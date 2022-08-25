ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
SassyD
3d ago

As he should resign. Sue the police department! I see why people want to defund the police. They need to better TRAINED.

