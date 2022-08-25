ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

10-Year-Old Uvalde Student Slams School Police Chief At Firing: 'Step Down'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo was fired at a school board meeting Wednesday (August 24) after being at the center of criticism regarding law enforcement's response to the deadly May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School.

While Arredondo was not present at the meeting — his lawyer said the school district wasn’t following legal procedure and Arredondo didn’t feel safe attending the meeting — the public was allowed to make comments, and a 10-year-old student did not hold back, according to MySanAntonio .

"If a law enforcement's job is to protect and serve, why didn't they protect and serve my friends and teachers on May 24? I have messages for Pete Arredondo and all the law enforcement that were there that day. Turn in your badge and step down. You don't deserve to wear one," Caitlin Gonzalez said during public comment, before the school board voted to terminate Arredondo. Caitlin's comment was among several from families and parents; the public comment section of the meeting took over an hour.

Board members approved Arredondo's firing unanimously, the news outlet reported . They found that "good cause exists" to end the school police chief's contract. Arredondo's lawyer, Russell Rodriguez , released a statement ahead of the meeting defending law enforcement's response to the shooting, which killed 19 students and two teachers . The statement was read aloud by the school board. "The only person responsible for this tragedy is the shooter himself . He is the one person who could have saved everyone if he could have changed his mind and his plan to hurt the innocent and seek death from a Police Officer’s bullet," the statement read. Furthermore, the statement accuses the school board of "unconstitutionally" blocking Arredondo from being able to clear his name. Rodriguez asked the school board to reinstate Arredondo and for him to receive backpay.

