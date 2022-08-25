ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary relief program announced for SunPass drivers

By CBS Miami Team
TALLAHASSEE - On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of "SunPass Savings."

The toll relief program, which will run from September 1 will run for 6 months and will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account.

Customers with 80 or more paid transactions will receive a 25% credit each month.

On average, customers using FDOT Turnpike facilities for their daily commute spend $50 per month on tolls.

This program could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months, and commuters with more transactions will increase their savings.

The program applies to two-axle vehicles and is available to customers who use SunPass or other Florida transponders with accounts in good standing.

"This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session."

"As a Miami resident, I know how difficult it can be to battle the traffic and the difference it can make in the daily commute to take a toll road," said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

