ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iku7I_0hV82mK900

A newlywed couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.

James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot last weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying there that same day.

In an interview with Newsweek , Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the wedding party, and the Matrix star replied that he would come by later in the evening.

“He was very friendly and said he would later on,” Nikki said. “We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

An hour later, a hotel staff member informed the bride that a “very special guest” was outside and wanted to speak with her. When she went outside, she was greeted by Keanu Reeves himself. Nikki offered the star a drink but he declined, admitting that he’d just had a long flight and wouldn’t stay long.

“He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," she told the outlet. "He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

Following the surprise visit, Nikki shared a picture of the newlywed couple posing with Reeves to Facebook . “Yes, that is Keanu Reeves at our wedding,” she captioned the post.

One of the shocked wedding guests also snapped a picture with the actor, and posted the smiling image to Twitter. “One of my oldest friends got married today and Keanu Reeves popped in to say hi,” she wrote. “Super nice guy and huge congratulations to my dear Nicola and her husband James!”

“He was just the best!!!!!” Nikki replied.

As it turns out, the 57-year-old actor has made a habit of crashing people’s weddings. Back in 2018, Reeves took a picture with a couple just before they were married at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California. That same year, he photobombed another couple who were married in New York City.

Last month, Reeves went viral on social media when one Twitter user recalled a heartwarming interaction Reeves had with a young boy at an airport. The actor was spotted on a flight from London to New York in July, when he was approached by a young boy at John F Kennedy International airport, who proceeded to ask Reeves a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

The interaction was described by TV producer Andrew Kimmel in a viral tweet thread. “Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel added. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

The Independent has contacted Nikki Roadnight for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List

Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RadarOnline

Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
James
Person
Keanu Reeves
RadarOnline

How Long-Suffering Jennifer Put Up With Sly's Other Women: From Sophia Loren To Angie Everhart & Even Toe-Sucking Duchess Fergie!

When Sylvester Stallone met model Jennifer Flavin, he ate and exercised to lose his muscles and shed his macho image. Call it, from Rambo to Slimbo. Flavin, at 22, became the latest in a long list of lovers — but unlike most, she loved him for his brain, not his brawn. "I've finished with piling on muscle and pumping iron, and I'm no longer eating red meat,” he boasted soon after the pair started dating.“It's OK if you're a bodybuilder or a football pro, but for an ordinary guy, it's all artificial. I don't make that kind of film any...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#New York City#Race Cars#Newsweek
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy