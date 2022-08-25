Dele Alli leaves Everton after seven months to join Besiktas on loan

Dele Alli has left Everton after just seven months by joining Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The former England international made just 13 appearances after his January move from Tottenham, starting only one game and failing to score a goal.

And manager Frank Lampard was willing to let him leave, even at a time when he is short of attacking options and with Anthony Gordon a target for Chelsea.

Alli played an influential part in the win over Crystal Palace in May that kept Everton up, but Lampard chose not to pick him for the opening game of the season against Chelsea, even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon suspended.

Everton were due to pay Tottenham £10 million when he made his 20th appearance for the Merseyside club as part of the terms of his transfer.

A statement from Everton read: “Dele has completed his loan move to Turkish side Besiktas for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.”

The club have not confirmed whether the deal includes an option to buy.

Everton signed Alli as they battled relegation last winter in the hope he could rediscover the form that made him one of England’s brightest prospects in his early career.

Alli had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team.

Alli, who has 37 England caps, went on to make 11 appearances as the Toffees avoided the drop but did not score. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.