ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dele Alli leaves Everton after seven months to join Besiktas on loan

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJcyT_0hV82UNx00

Dele Alli has left Everton after just seven months by joining Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The former England international made just 13 appearances after his January move from Tottenham, starting only one game and failing to score a goal.

And manager Frank Lampard was willing to let him leave, even at a time when he is short of attacking options and with Anthony Gordon a target for Chelsea.

Alli played an influential part in the win over Crystal Palace in May that kept Everton up, but Lampard chose not to pick him for the opening game of the season against Chelsea, even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon suspended.

Everton were due to pay Tottenham £10 million when he made his 20th appearance for the Merseyside club as part of the terms of his transfer.

A statement from Everton read: “Dele has completed his loan move to Turkish side Besiktas for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.”

The club have not confirmed whether the deal includes an option to buy.

Everton signed Alli as they battled relegation last winter in the hope he could rediscover the form that made him one of England’s brightest prospects in his early career.

Alli had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team.

Alli, who has 37 England caps, went on to make 11 appearances as the Toffees avoided the drop but did not score. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest with showboating, Conte insists

Antonio Conte defended Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison after his late showboating in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, suggesting he didn’t disrespect the opposition.The Brazilian has been criticised by some - including Forest manager Steve Cooper - for juggling the ball on the left wing.“It is a game and you are under pressure,” Conte said of his player’s antics.“I repeat it’s ok and I don’t think Richy wanted to show disrespect against Nottingham Forest.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More German manufacturer Audi set to join Formula 1 Championship from 2026Jules Kounde ‘very happy’ after making Barcelona debut in Valladolid winAntonio Giovinazzi gives tour of iconic track Belgian GP track
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can Tottenham keep winning without playing especially well?

For some perspective on Tottenham’s start to the season, it is worth recalling how they began the last. Four league games in, they had won the first three but lost the fourth, going down 3-0 away at Crystal Palace. It was at that point that the faint and fleeting sense that something worthwhile could come of the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment fell away, and everyone remembered why it had been considered an underwhelming appointment in the first place.A year later, there is a lot different about how Tottenham have started. There are no such lingering doubts about Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth after Liverpool 9-0

Scott Parker believes Bournemouth’s young squad are “struggling for air” and face more defeats like the 9-0 hammering at Liverpool unless help arrives before Thursday’s transfer deadline.Having overseen promotion as Championship runners-up last season, the Cherries began their Premier League return with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa.But the fixture list has not been kind and a 4-0 defeat at reigning champions Manchester City was compounded by last weekend’s 3-0 home loss to in-form Arsenal.Things would get even worse on Saturday afternoon as they suffered an Anfield annihilation as Liverpool recorded a record-equalling Premier League win.Asked if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling praises Chelsea’s passion and commitment in win over Leicester

Raheem Sterling hailed 10-man Chelsea’s “passion and commitment” after scoring both goals in their 2-1 Premier League win against Leicester.Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea fc following his £50million summer switch from Manchester City came in the second half after Conor Gallagher’s 28th-minute dismissal.Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from last week’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds with their second win of the season and moved up to sixth in the table.Sterling told Chelsea’s official website: “It was a massive three points and one that we needed, especially off the back of last weekend.“Even going down to 10 men, the boys showed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield.Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid, England’s cricketers beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to level their Test series and Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup for a record third time. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Andrew Strauss steps down as England captain

Andrew Strauss stepped down as England captain on this day in 2012 and retired from professional cricket.One of England’s most successful captains, Strauss, then 35, was immediately replaced by Alastair Cook.Strauss was one of only three England captains alongside Mike Brearley and Len Hutton to win the Ashes both at home and abroad, having been chosen to lead his country across all formats in 2009.Within months of replacing Kevin Pietersen, Strauss guided England to an Ashes victory in 2009-10 and led them to glory in the 2010-11 series when they retained the urn in Australia.England also became the world’s number...
SPORTS
The Independent

Paul Pogba releases statement after brother’s alleged extortion video

Paul Pogba has released a statement referring to “extortion” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player.Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend in which he vowed to make “great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”.A statement signed by 29-year-old former Manchester United forward Paul, as well as his mother Yeo Moriba and Mr Pimenta, said the videos “are unfortunately no surprise”.The statement added: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.”“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy