ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady's Status For Next Preseason Game Revealed

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsiHs_0hV82H9k00
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will start Saturday's (August 27) preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Times ' Rick Stroud reports.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed all players who are healthy will play in Saturday's game at Indianapolis, according to Stroud.

Brady returned to the Buccaneers and practiced on Monday (August 22) after initially being absent from the team since August 11.

" #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," NFL Netowork's Ian Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."

Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to return.

Bowles later confirmed that Brady was expected to be away from the team until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20, according to Rapoport.

Last Sunday (August 21), Bowles told reporters that Brady would return to the team early this week, according Rapoport, who said he was told that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to be with the team on Monday.

The Buccaneers had already ruled Brady out for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 13 prior to his initial reported absence.

League sources with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Network that Brady made a commitment to spend time with his family, primarily his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas during his time away from the team, which was planned before his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season in March, just weeks after his initial retirement announcement.

"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," Pro Football Network wrote, which was re-shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman .

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month , announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why the Tom Brady return isn’t the happy moment that some think it is

No player in the NFL is above being held to standards. Despite what he has done for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is no different. Since the mysterious disappearance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from preseason camp on August 11, rumors and speculation as to why the superstar has been absent have been everywhere.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
City
San Mateo, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Insinuates Tom Brady Is a Contestant

Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show is definitely leaning in to the possibility he DID exactly that!!!. Check out this clip from the upcoming season TMZ Sports obtained ... it shows Ken Jeong,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady finally addresses his training camp absence

Tom Brady touched on his recent training camp hiatus when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star kept things pretty vague. After he played one series in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was asked by a reporter about his 11-day absence. He said it is “all personal” and chalked it up to him having “a lot of s— going on” because he’s 45.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Tom Brady's return to the playing field was a sight for sore eyes in Tampa Bay. The occasion designated Saturday night's preseason finale as a critical juncture to an abnormal month of August for the Buccaneers and their star quarterback. Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, Brady's postgame availability was also appointment viewing as he addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady responds to latest Raiders links

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is trying to dispel chatter about how he easily could have wound up somewhere other than his current home after leaving the New England Patriots. Brady has been the subject of widespread speculation about how he considered the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins...
TAMPA, FL
WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy