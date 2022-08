RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Dryer Sheets

LIFE HACKS

THE MAGIC OF DRYER SHEETS

USE THEM TO SHARPEN THE BLADES OF YOUR KITCHEN SCISSORS.. WIPE DOWN THE BLADES IN BETWEEN USES.

IT WORKS

YOU CAN SHINE UP CHROME LIKE BATHROOM FAUCETS OR A TOASTER. IT WILL LOOK AWESOME

THEY ARE GREAT FOR PICKING UP STRAY PET HAIR ON COUCHES, BLANKETS AND BEDS

LEAVE THEM STICKING OUT OF YOUR POCKET.. MICE HATE THE SMELL AND SO DO MOSQUITOS

FLYWAWAY HAIR.. CAN BE TAMED BY RUBBING A DRYER SHEET ON YOUR HEAD.

GET RID OF DEODERANT STREAKS ON YOUR SHIRT

AND STICK THEM UNDER YOUR CAR SEAT TO MAKE YOUR CAR SMELL GREAT.