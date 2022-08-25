Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident
A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
Jefferson County woman dies after her car hits a tree
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane. Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost...
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0