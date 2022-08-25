ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border

By Jala Washington
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cQpm_0hV81pgt00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.

“Really had a lot of misconceptions about what was going on,” Elia Moreno with the Texas Christian Community Development Network said.

Moreno—who lives in the Amarillo area—said her visit wasn’t what she expected.

“I truly believe that sometimes, politicians may create a narrative that would cause fear in the population that they represent,” she said. “And I know that I was one of those people that was fearful to come over because of the narrative that is in place…I believe the misconception is that we have all these people coming across the border to take advantage of the system.”

It’s no secret that there’s a divide when it comes to our immigration system.

As border communities deal with large groups of migrants trying to cross over, Gov. Greg Abbott and other republicans blame the Biden administration for borders not being secure enough, allowing drugs and criminals into the U.S.

The group of Texas faith leaders there this week was hoping to share their experiences, helping more focus on people instead of politics.


  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPWFs_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knFOR_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1fuv_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8NND_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446KHI_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd47f_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOQ2H_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jKbg_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kBYw_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hypQz_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qDrt_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8D9T_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJpKg_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6103_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgWPN_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPy9k_0hV81pgt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iErOv_0hV81pgt00

“Today, we will get to see the unaccompanied minors,” Dametra Stevenson with the Texas Christian Development Network said.

For the past few days, they’ve worked with pastors in Brownsville and Mexico and have seen where migrants, who are seeking asylum, are staying.

They volunteered their time to get a better understanding of what some families seeking a better life are going through.

“We’re not going to wish away undocumented people. We’re not going to wish away the asylum seekers…so what can we do to be our very best at what is happening now?” Moreno said.

The faith leaders said they plan to build partnerships with ministries along the border to help communities better deal with asylum seekers.

They also want to organize more group trips to the border so more people can get involved, working to find solutions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 6

Dark Side
3d ago

A group of religious people are going to fix the immigration problem??? This is ridiculous, they are not going to fix anything by taking pics of them with kids. They are just doing what politicians do.

Reply(1)
4
Elaine Cruz Vasquez
3d ago

More will be coming and dying along the way if they're being told they're simply looking for a better life than supporting them to improving their own home countries.

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Brownsville, TX
Society
msn.com

Uvalde families protested outside Governor Abbott's mansion early morning

Austin, Texas - Parents from Uvalde, Texas protested outside of the home of Governor Greg Abbott Saturday morning. It comes ahead of Saturday's Gun Safety March and Rally at the State Capitol in Austin. Uvalde's parents and families will meet alongside March for our Lives to demand that Governor Abbott...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: After Winter Storm Uri, Texas lawmakers did not do enough to help consumers

I think last session, after the Uri winter storm, we knew that the grid was really not able to withstand a super cold season or a super hot summer. And we made reforms. But those reforms were not enough. We replaced the PUC, the public utility commission. We replaced the board of ERCOT, which manages the grid. We also required the producers, the power generators, the gas generators to winterize their equipment, their production equipment. We also tried to identify all the grid infrastructure that needed weatherization.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Mexico#Republicans
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Religion
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas

Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A child has died after they were found inside a...
MISSION, TX
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy