Suffolk County Police have arrested a Mastic man for scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months. Steven Vitagliano, owner of Mastic based company Line Up Fence Co, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Seventh Precinct over the past six months. Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks and failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers.

MASTIC, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO