Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child
ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
Man grazed by bullet in Bridgeport Saturday, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in Bridgeport, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter alert of two rounds fired within the 100 block of Ogden Street soon after 10:30 p.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “A...
Police: New Haven man shot on Winchester Avenue early Sunday
NEW HAVEN — A city resident was shot early Sunday in New Haven, according to police. Officers responded at 12:55 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Winchester Avenue between its intersections with Thompson and Division streets. There they found a wounded 41-year-old man, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Milford PD: Stratford man arrested after faux-gunpoint robbery
MILFORD — A man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly holding a person at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm,” according to police. Niza Clark, 18, of Stratford, was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to steal a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
Contractor Arrested for Defrauding Customers Out of $20,000+
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Mastic man for scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months. Steven Vitagliano, owner of Mastic based company Line Up Fence Co, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Seventh Precinct over the past six months. Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks and failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers.
Man arrested after standoff with police in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A man was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police, according to the department. Officers closed Elizabeth Street at its intersection with North Main Street at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. “There is currently no threat or danger to the community,” said...
Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
Alleged Sucker-Punch Attacker Arrested for Knocking Man Out Cold at Brooklyn Mall
Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
SEE IT: Thieves steal $12K Rolex off man’s wrist in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video. The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 64-year-old victim was walking on the […]
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
4 Teens Arrested for Striking an Acquaintance with a Bat and Shot Him with BB Gun
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
