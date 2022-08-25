ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper

BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Man arrested on abduction suspicion

Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
Polk County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS Minnesota

"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
drydenwire.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury

BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disposition#Drydenwire Com#Last Update#Cdt
bulletin-news.com

Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
drydenwire.com

Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
GRANTSBURG, WI
fox9.com

Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case

A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.
ISANTI, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport

MINNEAPOLIS  -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor. 
NEWPORT, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KIMT

Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy