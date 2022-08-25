Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Man arrested on abduction suspicion
Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties
Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations...
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
drydenwire.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury
BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning North St. Paul apartment
Authorities on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman found dead Thursday inside a burning North St. Paul apartment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a suspect in the killing was arrested around 4 a.m. after authorities found the man sleeping under the Highway 36 overpass on the Gateway State Trail in Washington County.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
drydenwire.com
The Shell Lake 'Laker News!' - Welcome New Staff, Back To School, & Parenting Corner!
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
drydenwire.com
Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
fox9.com
Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case
A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
