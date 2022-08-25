ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI on the hunt for 'Empty Promise Bandit'

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dn6c_0hV81hsJ00

The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed at least three banks in Colorado's Denver metropolitan area.

They're calling him the "Empty Promise Bandit."

Officials say the suspect's nickname comes from his actions inside the bank.

"The robber presents demand notes, and in the demand notes he makes assertions that he will never be able to follow up on," FBI Public Affairs Specialist Vikki Migoya told NPR .

Migoya did not specify what exactly those "assertions" were.

According to the FBI, the suspect is wanted in multiple bank robberies and at least one attempted bank robbery. Specific details about the robberies, including dates and locations, were not released.

"No weapons were seen in any of the incidents however, a weapon was threatened in one robbery," the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI shared photos of the suspect on Twitter, asking for assistance. A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for tips identifying the suspect.

The "bandit" is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5'9" with a thin build and close-cut, light-colored hair.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Denver Police and Englewood Police are all involved in the investigation.

