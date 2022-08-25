ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking suspect is fired

By Aidan Scanlon
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRsJT_0hV81f6r00

Saint Albans, VT- A Franklin County Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking a man in custody has been fired.

Capt. John Grismore was placed on paid administrative leave after deputies notified Sheriff Roger Langevin that Grismore allegedly kicked a detainee in the groin in an incident that was captured on video.

Video shows Franklin County officer kicking suspect

In the statement announcing that Grismore was no longer with the department, Langevin said, “The egregious incident involving Grismore was reported to me by deputies working for me here at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. I am proud of our deputies’ actions and integrity in coming forward with this information.”

Grismore, who is running for sheriff as a Republican, also lost Langevin’s political support.

In a statement made on Aug. 12, Zach Weight, the Republican nominee for Franklin County State’s Attorney said, “The voters of Franklin County deserve a candidate for Sheriff that is not under criminal investigation. I call on Capt. Grismore to withdraw from the race for Sheriff.”

Grismore has yet to acknowledge the call for him to drop out of the race.

The sheriff office’s shared surveillance footage shows the suspect sitting on a bench with his legs chained with shackles. The video then shows the suspect attempting to leave the bench while two officers ask the man to remain seated. When the suspect refused, the video appears to show Grismore kicking the standing suspect in the groin, forcing him to sit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 2

Related
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home so he could burglarize it. Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street. The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left. If...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, VT
Franklin County, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans City, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
FAIRFAX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton

SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh

ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
ALBURGH, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Capt#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Franklin County Sheriff#Republican#Franklin County State#The Sheriff Office
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell

LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
LOWELL, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCAX

Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
NEWPORT, VT
msn.com

Vt. Man Facing DUI Charges After Dashcam Video Shows Truck Sideswipe Police Car on Highway

A Vermont man was allegedly driving under the influence when his truck sideswiped a police vehicle on Interstate 89 in Williston, according to police. A Williston officer had pulled over on I-89 southbound to conduct a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. While the officer was inside their vehicle writing paperwork, a black Ford pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency blue lights and came into contact with the officer's vehicle. Police say Amir Pickersgill, 43, of Burlington, was the driver.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
LYNDON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy