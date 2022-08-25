Read full article on original website
Urban agriculture is key component of Missouri governor’s special session call
Columbia’s mayor is supporting Governor Mike Parson’s (R) special session call, saying the tax credit extension for urban farming is critical in Columbia. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced Governor Parson during his Thursday visit to Clary-Shy park, which is the home of the Columbia Farmers Market. “When we’re talking...
Some Greyhound passengers aren’t pleased with hours-long stay in Jefferson City
A long roundabout trip to nowhere for some Missouri bus riders. A Greyhound bus bound for Kansas City broke down Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City and left passengers stranded for hours. The bus had started out in St. Louis and made stops in Fulton and Columbia, but ended up breaking down at Texas Roadhouse on Missouri Boulevard.
New Columbia councilman focusing on listening, as he begins his term
Listening and learning are the top initial priorities for Columbia’s newly-elected third ward councilman. Activist Roy Lovelady upset 12-year council incumbent Karl Skala in this month’s runoff. “Like I said along my whole campaign trail is (that) I don’t know everything. So I’m in a position to learn...
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagen was one of the three people allegedly shot by a 19-year-old from California. One victim...
7,000 to 8,000 rodeo fans expected in Ashland tonight and Saturday
Rodeo enthusiasts from across rural Missouri will travel to Ashland for the popular Cattlemen Days rodeo, which is tonight (Friday) and tomorrow evening. The event has been an Ashland tradition for 49 years, dating to 1973. Safety is the rodeo’s top priority. Rodeo committee chairman Bruce Glascock is urging you...
