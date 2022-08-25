ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Urban agriculture is key component of Missouri governor’s special session call

Columbia’s mayor is supporting Governor Mike Parson’s (R) special session call, saying the tax credit extension for urban farming is critical in Columbia. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced Governor Parson during his Thursday visit to Clary-Shy park, which is the home of the Columbia Farmers Market. “When we’re talking...
COLUMBIA, MO
New Columbia councilman focusing on listening, as he begins his term

Listening and learning are the top initial priorities for Columbia’s newly-elected third ward councilman. Activist Roy Lovelady upset 12-year council incumbent Karl Skala in this month’s runoff. “Like I said along my whole campaign trail is (that) I don’t know everything. So I’m in a position to learn...
7,000 to 8,000 rodeo fans expected in Ashland tonight and Saturday

Rodeo enthusiasts from across rural Missouri will travel to Ashland for the popular Cattlemen Days rodeo, which is tonight (Friday) and tomorrow evening. The event has been an Ashland tradition for 49 years, dating to 1973. Safety is the rodeo’s top priority. Rodeo committee chairman Bruce Glascock is urging you...
ASHLAND, MO

