ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut dancers from audition because they were Virgos

Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace

It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Design#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
LADbible

LADbible

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy