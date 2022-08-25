Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO