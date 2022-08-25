Read full article on original website
Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
Tattoo artist shows off freckles she inked on customer who travelled 900 miles for them
An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral on social media after she released a video of her tattooing freckles onto a customer's face. Watch the TikTok video here:. Shockingly, the client, Michaela, travelled 900 miles for the inked freckles appointment. Brisbane-based artist Daisy Lovesick revealed the freckle tattoo on her...
Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut dancers from audition because they were Virgos
Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to...
We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace
It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter is Almost 2 — & They May Be Ready for More Babies
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon celebrate their daughter Daisy Dove’s second birthday on August 26, 2020. With their little one growing up in the blink of an eye, it’s safe to say that babies are on their minds. In a recent interview, Perry set the record straight on whether the pair will welcome more kids in the future.
Who is Clara Chia Marti? Meet the Woman Being Linked With Shakira's Ex
Despite their long relationship, Gerard Piqué and Shakira never married, and Marti appears to be the soccer star's new flame.
Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?
Cardi B is getting some new artwork, this time on her face! The 29-year-old rapper, who praised Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion, is taking the next step in body alterations with a new face tattoo. And while the singer has yet to unveil the new piece...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti
Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
