Susan Mabry Wilson
3d ago
The beach conditions change constantly. If the water is dangerous, then it’s just that dangerous. Our people here are trying to save lives. If you don’t like the “high rises” then stay somewhere else, but these reviews are ridiculous
msn.com
Shell Island Is A Hidden Secret In Panama, Florida
Explore The Unspoiled Natural Splendor Of The Island. Panama City is the destination for tourists from all over the states to relax on the beaches and take advantage of the area's many attractions and activities. A perfect panorama of summer is created by turquoise crashing waves at the sparkling white-sand beaches that line Panama City Beach's beachfront. This little village on the Florida Panhandle is converted into a genuine American beach town from spring to November. The majority of the activities are outdoor or water-related as this is mostly a summer vacation region, and many of them are only available during certain times of the year. There are numerous attractions to visit in Panama City, and Shell Island is one of them. Shell Island offers a rare chance to enjoy a beach unhindered by distractions, with brilliantly clear water edging its sugar-white sandy coastline. The mesmerizing island is a seven-mile-long (11.2 m) patch of unspoiled beauty tucked between the wonderful gulf and the stunning St. Andrew Bay. Shell Island is the ideal destination for a fun-filled beach getaway. Here are some means to get to Shell Island and some activities tourists can enjoy doing there.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
mypanhandle.com
Panama City Beach named most beautiful in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sugary white sands and crystal clear water of Panama City Beach are once again making waves. Luxury Travel Magazine ranked Panama City Beach as the most beautiful beach in the country this month. They based their rankings on reviews and Instagram posts.
mypanhandle.com
Monday trends drier for some, slight tropical uptick
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A lingering boundary of moisture will sink slightly southwest for the beginning of the week, keeping rain chances lesser for a bit. With an added NE wind flow Monday, the likelihood of rain chances will only be maintained for the immediate coast and inner eastern portions of the Panhandle.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
ECP officials provide update on airport improvements
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Anyone who has traveled through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in the last three years has likely been forced to deal with road closures, detours, and construction. Joe Prato lives at the beach for half of the year and it’s something he’s ready to see get done. “Well it […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
getthecoast.com
Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October
Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
waltonoutdoors.com
Explore native landscaping with Sandhills Native Nursery
Native plant gardening is growing in popularity across the nation. Using little resources and being low maintenance, native plant landscaping is a great choice for many folks. Up in Fountain, just north of Panama City Sam Mello has created a native plant nursery that offers variety of choices for the native gardener. More than ½ an acre of plants along a sandhill trail, the nursery invites the shopper to explore the many options available for the native plant enthusiast.
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
niceville.com
Grammy-winning singer Patti LaBelle to perform in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Patti LaBelle, Grammy-winning singer and actress, will perform at Sandestin for one night only in October, Sinfonia Gulf Coast has announced. LaBelle is headlining Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event, a fundraiser for the organization. An Evening with Patti LaBelle is October 11 in...
WJHG-TV
Beloved Bay County local celebrates 80th birthday
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beulah Bowers celebrated her 80th birthday with a surprise celebration at the Callaway Recreation Center, Saturday afternoon. Miss Bowers is a local member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Panama City and has given back to the community in numerous ways. Her daughter, Tammie Mars said she is a loved Bay County local who has touched the lives of many.
6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
WJHG-TV
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School. The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
