Rusk County, WI

Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper

BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury

BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
OOSTBURG, WI

