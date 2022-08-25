Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
drydenwire.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury
BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
WEAU-TV 13
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
drydenwire.com
The Shell Lake 'Laker News!' - Welcome New Staff, Back To School, & Parenting Corner!
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising people to take steps to bat-proof their homes. This comes as the health department is getting increased reports of bat sightings in the area. The sightings bring about concerns to the health of residents, with rabies being...
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
Wisconsin Mother and Son Strip, do Karate, Steal Muffin Mix From Walmart
When the going gets good...or something. ClumsyCrooks. Back in 2019, be glad you weren't in the Eau Claire, Wisconsin around 8:30 pm on April 11th. Things got weird, and then got weirder. This is like the set up for a bad pro wrestling "skit" on AEW...Yes, this is THAT bad.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
