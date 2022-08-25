ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mike Claiborne: Pujols will make it to 700 homers

 3 days ago

With Albert Pujols currently at 693 homers in his career, Cardinals broadcaster Mike Claiborne told KMOX he's confident that Pujols will make it to 700 by the end of the season.

"I said to someone the other day, right before he got on his tear, 'If he can just hang on to seven, before September 1, then I think he can do it,'" Claiborne said. "And I told him, I saw him last night, I said, 'Hey, listen, don't make me out a liar here.' And I told him I said, 'I said you're gonna get this thing. You're gonna get 700,' And he said, 'Well, I'm gonna do my part.'"

Claiborne said he thinks Pujols is enjoying and having fun with these last few games, and even if he doesn't get 700, he thinks Pujols will still retire.

"If 700 isn't in the cards, that's okay," he said.

Hear more analysis from Claiborne on Pujols' journey to 700, and more:

