Pierre pounds Aberdeen to begin quest for “Six-Peat”
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governors quest for a sixth straight 11AA State Football Championship got off to their usual, dominating, start. Washington-bound quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns and added a touchdown run to lead the Govs to a 56-15 opening night win on Saturday night in Pierre. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
Appropriations Committee heard testimony from Kellie Wasko
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says its connected to problems in the department. Wasko told the committee, meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Pierre, their vacancies have grown. Wasko says...
